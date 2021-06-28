Rescuers, still digging through rubble of collapsed high-rise, haven’t given up hope

In a news conference Monday morning, city and state officials discussed the mechanics of the rescue operation, reassuring families there was still hope for survivors, however slim, and pushing back at those impatient with the pace of the response.

More than 150 people were unaccounted for as the rescue mission continued into its fifth day, a number that ticked down slightly as officials announced that the death tally had risen, by one, to 10.

Workers at the site of the condo building collapse in Surfside, Fla., were digging through the rubble, some with their hands, in an attempt to find survivors Monday, even as the chances of success have steadily dwindled. Still, officials insisted that they had not abandoned the search-and-rescue phase, emphasizing that the operation was extremely challenging — but ongoing.

Advertisement

No survivors had been pulled from the wreckage of the Champlain South Towers since Thursday, the day that half of the 13-story building collapsed.

More than 300 emergency personnel, including teams from Israel and Mexico, are working around the clock, and the Army Corps of Engineers has been called in.

“This the largest deployment of task force resources in the state of Florida that’s not a hurricane,” said Jimmy Patronis, the state’s chief financial officer and fire marshal. The same number of rescuers are on the ground, he said, as there were during Hurricane Michael, a Category 5 hurricane that struck Florida in 2018.

As rain poured down at the news conference, illustrating the challenges facing rescue workers, Ray Jadallah, assistant chief of operations for the Miami-Dade Fire Department, was adamant that officials had not made the grim decision to move from a search-and-rescue to a recovery mode.

Still, he emphasized the complexity of the efforts. This was not a matter of lifting one floor after another to look for survivors, he said, but of sorting through pulverized steel and digging through pieces of concrete “the size of baseballs.” In other areas, rescuers have come upon “larger concrete areas that now require heavy machinery,” a process that uncovered the 10th body.

Advertisement

Calling it “a perfect example of the situation that we’re dealing with,” Jadallah told of how one person on the search-and-rescue team had “tumbled 25 feet down the mound,” in full view of family members of the missing who had been invited to watch the rescue efforts.

“It’s going to take time, it’s not going to happen overnight,” Jadallah said.

Jadallah discussed how cameras were being used in voids within the rubble, in some cases where sounds had been heard. He cautioned that these sounds were not necessarily proof of survivors.

“It could be a tap, could be a scratch, it may be nothing more than some of the metal that’s contorting,” he said. But, he said, all variables have to be considered “before we make a decision to move to the next phase.”

On Saturday, the teams began digging a massive trench, more than 125 feet long and four stories deep, to aid in finding the missing residents. The mayor of Surfside, Charles W. Burkett, said that rescuers needed to get lucky after days of fires at the site and flooding that had slowed their efforts.

Experts have cautioned that rescuers need to move slowly and deliberately because they don’t want to make the site more dangerous for them or the missing people.

Advertisement

Clearing the site and identifying remains, though, may take months, based on similar efforts at collapsed buildings, according to experts.

While Floridians and viewers around the world were stunned by the suddenness of the collapse, there were warnings as early as 2018 of “major structural damage” that needed to be addressed, according to e-mails between a contractor and the condo’s board. In those e-mails, which the Town of Surfside has begun releasing, the engineer urged the board to repair cracked columns and crumbling concrete and estimated it would cost about $9 million.

As of the collapse Thursday, that work had not been done. But the board had taken out a loan of about $12 million to do the work.

Speaking to reporters Monday, the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, said President Biden would support an expansive investigation into the disaster, with multiple federal agencies, including the FBI.

Burkett insisted Monday that officials would investigate the reasons for the collapse and get to the bottom of it, but said this was “an issue for another day.” For now, he said, the priorities are searching for survivors and supporting the families of the dead and missing.

He described talking with an 11- or 12-year-old girl at the Champlain Towers South collapse site Sunday night. He had seen her before and knew that one of her parents had been in the building. That night, she was sitting alone, looking at her phone.

“She was reading a Jewish prayer to herself, sitting at the site, by where one of her parents presumably is,” Burkett said. “She wasn’t crying, she was just lost. She didn’t know what to do.”