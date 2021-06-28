UNC board to meet June 30, with tenure at stake for Nikole Hannah-Jones

UNC officials published a notice of the meeting on Monday afternoon, three days before Hannah-Jones was supposed to start on the faculty. There was no agenda item immediately available, and a university spokeswoman declined to elaborate. A report Monday from the news site NC Policy Watch, citing two unnamed board members, said trustees were expected to vote on tenure for Hannah-Jones.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s board of trustees has scheduled a special meeting Wednesday that could lead to a vote on tenure for award-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, as the university faces intense controversy over its handling of her appointment as a professor of journalism.

The showdown over tenure for Hannah-Jones, known for her work on the 1619 Project on slavery and history, has been intensifying for weeks. UNC announced in April that Hannah-Jones had been hired to hold the prestigious Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at the Hussman School of Journalism and Media. Her start date was to be Thursday.

But it was not revealed until May that the appointment came without the job protection of tenure, a departure from recent precedent with previous Knight chairs at the journalism school. UNC faculty, after lengthy reviews of her record, supported tenure for Hannah-Jones. But so far, for reasons that remain unclear, the board of trustees has not acted on a proposal to grant that designation.

Faculty and other supporters of Hannah-Jones have protested the board's inaction, calling it an unwarranted intrusion into the university's academic affairs. Black female professors called the board's posture on Hannah-Jones demoralizing and a sign of unequal treatment Black women often face in academia.

Recently, legal representatives for Hannah-Jones wrote in a letter to UNC that she would not take the job without tenure.

The Hussman School's dean, Susan King, has championed the tenure proposal. She wrote on Twitter Monday that the board of trustees "is completing the tenure process begun so long ago to bring @NikoleHannahJones to our school as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Reporting. On behalf of our faculty and staff - and the larger UNC campus - we are grateful. She has earned this distinction."

Hannah-Jones, a New York Times writer, was the driving force behind the 1619 Project. That Times Magazine initiative, published in 2019, argued for a reexamination of U.S. history, by tracing the consequences of slavery from the arrival of enslaved African people in colonial Virginia 400 years earlier.

Hannah-Jones won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary last year for an essay she wrote for the project, "The Idea of America." The project has broadly influenced national conversations about education, slavery and America's racial reckoning.

But many Republicans, including former president Donald Trump, have criticized the 1619 Project as an attack on American patriotism. In addition, some historians objected to how the Hannah-Jones essay portrayed President Abraham Lincoln's views on race and said she put too much emphasis on slavery as a factor behind the American Revolution.

Two prominent critics of the 1619 Project have said it would be a mistake for trustees to overrule the judgment of the UNC faculty. Denying tenure to Hannah-Jones, Princeton University professors Keith E. Whittington and Sean Wilentz wrote in the Chronicle of Higher Education, would be "a gross violation of the principles that ought to guide the governance of modern American universities and a clear threat to academic freedom."

It is unclear how debate over the 1619 Project may have influenced the UNC board of trustees as it weighs her tenure bid. The chair of the board, Richard Stevens, said last month that another board member, Charles "Chuck" Duckett, had raised questions about the bid in advance of a January meeting. Stevens said at the time that it was not unusual for trustees to take a closer look at "candidates that don't come from a traditional academic-type background."

Eight of the 13 trustees are appointed by the Board of Governors of the UNC system and four by the Republican-controlled state legislature. The other trustee is the president of the student government at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Hannah-Jones, who holds a master’s degree from the UNC journalism school, declined to comment Monday. In addition to the Pulitzer, she has also been named a recipient of a MacArthur Foundation “genius” grant and other professional honors. In 2019, she received a UNC distinguished alumna award.