Biden, the bishops, and the rest of us

If we understand Cullen correctly, the Catholic Church is led by a group of bigoted, theocratic, fascist-loving, child-molesting totalitarians whose followers reject the Constitution and profess belief in some mythical deity. One would be hard pressed to identify anyone else in the American media today who writes about Catholicism with such undiluted venom.

In reading Kevin Cullen’s column on the Communion controversy in the Catholic Church, surrounding US bishops’ push to deny President Biden the Eucharist because of his support of abortion rights, one marvels at Cullen’s propensity to compress so much bitter demonization into a single opinion piece ( “Theocracy takes root,” Metro, June 22).

Advertisement

Lost amid all this rancor are the actual arguments about whether people who support and enable abortion — a practice Catholicism has understood for two millennia to be a gravely sinful crime — can receive the Eucharist without committing sacrilege. The New Testament, Catholic tradition, sacramental theology, and Canon Law all indicate that they cannot.

Answering an argument with an argument has never been Cullen’s style, however. His preferred method is to simply drown the object of his contempt in a deluge of vitriol.

C. J. Doyle

Executive director

Catholic Action League of Massachusetts

Boston





Receiving Communion does not square with support of abortion rights

Many of your writers and readers must be unaware that every Catholic church has information in every pew explaining that people who do not share their theology should not participate in Communion. Not all Christians share all of the Catholic view of Communion, but all believe Communion celebrates the author of life. Whether you believe the God revealed to us in the person of Jesus and the Holy Spirit or not, that God is not pro-death.

For Joe Biden to promote abortion rights and celebrate what God has done to give us life is as inconsistent as the Globe celebrating the memory of John Wilkes Booth.

Advertisement

James Appleyard

Essex









‘Those bishops can’t have it both ways,’ my Mass-attending mother said

When I read that the US Roman Catholic bishops are considering a plan to deny giving Communion to President Biden and any public official who supports abortion rights (“Move by bishops takes aim at Biden,” Page A1, June 19), I was reminded of my late mother’s view on this topic and of her advice to the bishops.

Mary Carmelita Donohoe Lyons, mother of seven children, and a granddaughter of Irish immigrants, would climb over snow banks to get to daily Mass at her parish church in South Dakota, up until two weeks before she died at the age of 93. She had visited our home in Cambridge in 1984 shortly after Bernard Law, newly installed archbishop of Boston, decried from the pulpit that abortion was the “primordial evil of our time.”

I asked my mother what she thought about the archbishop’s charge against women. She snapped her fingers and replied, “Well, those bishops can’t have it both ways. You can’t deny a woman the right to decide whether or not to conceive and then expect her to live with the consequences.” And then my mother, who not only knew her mind well but also could speak it well, added: “I think it’s about time for those bishops to get off their high horses.”

The real question to consider today is not whether the bishops should give Communion to Catholics who favor abortion rights, but rather, whether any Catholic should accept Communion from the hand of a bishop or priest who fails to speak out regularly against the continual assault and abuse of women and children in our society.

Advertisement

Finally, the bishops should adopt as policy the advice of Spike Milligan: “Contraceptives should be used on every conceivable occasion.”

Robert F. Lyons

Kennebunk, Maine





Narrow doctrines of dogma lead us down dangerous paths

I heartily endorse Kevin Cullen and his insightful column “Theocracy takes root,” an articulate commentary on the shameful hypocrisy that permeates the so-called sanctity of the Catholic clergy. How dare these clerics raise their collective voices in indignation regarding who can and cannot receive Holy Communion? Once again, religious dogma attempts to stand in judgment and chastise those who do not abide by its narrow doctrines.

Sadly, there is a large faction of Americans who fervently cling to their misguided beliefs in their own particular faith, be it under the cloak of Catholicism, evangelical Christian beliefs, or other right-wing sects, to the utter disregard for those principles upon which our country was founded: that the commingling of religion and affairs of state has no place in our democracy. Tragically, it is this narrow and bigoted thinking that continues to perpetuate such absurdities as the Big Lie about the 2020 election and the denial of the rights of all Americans, no matter their race, color, or sexual identity.

Ian von Franckenstein

Medford





Come visit our Episcopal church, Mr. President

I’d like to invite Joe Biden to take Communion at any Episcopal church. He would be warmly welcomed. At the one I attend, Trinity Church Boston in Copley Square, at least half of the parishioners are former Catholics. No one asks if you support abortion, if you’ve been divorced, or who you voted for in any election. That’s between the person and God.

Advertisement

Perry Colmore

Jamaica Plain