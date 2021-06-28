Boston School Committee should hold off on Cassellius decision

But a vote now over the extension is a defined option, and not necessarily a requirement, in the superintendent’s contract , according to local education experts. Such a consequential decision should not be made under the current circumstances — the school board is undermined by two vacancies , and we’re in the middle of the mayoral election. Since the mayor plays a crucial role in public education policy in the city — by appointing School Committee members who answer to the mayor — the buck stops with him or her. It’s why the person elected in November to be the next mayor ought to have a say in Cassellius’s future.

Come Wednesday, the five sitting members of the Boston School Committee are planning to vote on whether to extend Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius’s contract for two years.

Cassellius’s current three-year contract expires next June. If no extension is offered now, she’d serve for the remainder of her term and the incoming mayor could potentially negotiate a new agreement.

In grading Cassellius, it’s fair to say she deserves an “incomplete.” Since she was hired two summers ago, the superintendent has faced multiple challenges, including those related to the coronavirus pandemic. In March, 2020, as the pandemic was about to wreak havoc, the district was preparing to negotiate an agreement with state education authorities over an audit that found significant longstanding problems within BPS. Then, a year ago, Cassellius faced open dissent from school principals; and in December, Boston Teachers Union members overwhelmingly approved a vote of no confidence in the superintendent over her handling of reopening schools, the first time in four decades that such a vote was taken.

Last week, the Globe’s James Vaznis reported on an internal Gallup Poll that found that only 28 percent of BPS central office personnel and school leaders feel “engaged,” — that is, that they “drive performance, innovation, and move the organization forward.” That represents a low level of motivation and a high level of discontent in the district.

Some public education experts say that Cassellius’s short tenure hardly provides enough meaningful data to evaluate her performance and progress in closing persistent achievement gaps. Yet that did not prevent the School Committee from giving Cassellius high marks.

The most critical review came from Ernani DeAraujo, the newest member of the committee. Under the productivity, organizing, and planning section, DeAraujo cited continuing challenges and gave Cassellius a “minimally effective” grade. “If these managerial and operational issues are not resolved, the School Committee and mayor should hire a city manager to run the operational aspects of BPS and the superintendent will serve under the manager as the strategic vision officer, which directly suits her greatest strengths,” DeAraujo wrote.

And where are the mayoral hopefuls on Cassellius’s future? As reported by Commonwealth magazine’s Michael Jonas, the six main candidates are split over what to do regarding her contract. Acting Mayor Kim Janey, City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George, and former School Committee member John Barros support extending the contract, while state Representative Jon Santiago and City Councilors Michelle Wu and Andrea Campbell are against it.

Santiago pointed to a School Committee in disarray as a factor for not taking a vote. In the last eight months, four members of the School Committee have quit in high profile incidents, including the student representative, who is the only non-voting board member. High school senior Khymani James resigned in March over what he called “the blatant disrespect + adultist rhetoric” directed at him in public meetings, as well as frustration around complaints students had about unlicensed counseling sessions offered by a nonprofit group. Earlier this month, four student leaders, including James, called for Cassellius’s resignation over her handling of the controversy.

One argument in favor of extending Cassellius’s contract now is that BPS needs stability after so much leadership turnover in recent years. But that’s not a substantive defense. Cassellius deserves to be evaluated on real merits and results, not just for continuity’s sake. And the new mayor should have a say in judging her performance.

The city currently has a limited snapshot of Cassellius’s abilities. If the School Committee votes to extend her contract, it would be a decision made on the wrong grounds. Let’s leave Cassellius’s fate to a new mayor, who may very well win based on his or her vision for the public schools.

Marcela García can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa.