A fight to keep 400 residents in their homes in the South End

In 1967, Black residents, led by Mary Longley, Mel King, and Ted Parrish started organizing around hazardous conditions in 60 buildings owned by a slum landlord in the South End. They documented the unsafe conditions, including rat and roach infestations and rampant drug dealing, and readied their findings for legal action.

Close to 400 low-income residents in the South End face the loss of their homes by an investment company we see as employing predatory tactics and playing hardball with our lives. We are two of those residents. We live in housing developed and maintained by Tenants’ Development Corporation.

There was no housing court at that time, so tenant complaints went through municipal courts, where they rarely found relief. When municipal court was unresponsive, an intern discovered that the property owners were Orthodox Jews. The community silently protested and the Rabbinical Court stepped in. It was the first time in its history that the Rabbinical Court considered a case involving a social issue. Jewish law firms and synagogues flooded the court with letters of support for the tenants. It was a unique coming together of Boston’s Black and Jewish communities. In 1968 an agreement was reached for the buildings to be sold to the tenants. They incorporated as Tenants’ Development Corp.

TDC was the first tenants group in the country to organize and purchase residential buildings with the cooperation and support of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. This precedent-setting action spearheaded changes in tenant/landlord law, housing regulations, and tenants’ rights throughout the country.

Today we find ourselves fighting again to protect residents and families. TDC is still a Black-owned, tenant-led organization dedicated to resident empowerment through active participation in leadership and management of TDC.

Among the properties developed and managed by TDC are 185 units of affordable housing in 36 buildings in the South End. For the past 50 years, we have housed families and individuals in affordable, well-managed and maintained units. We have created community and built value and kept that value in the South End to benefit tenants, who remain largely people of color.

In 2003, the housing was rehabilitated using the federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit, established by Congress to create affordable housing with support from private investors. The credits encourage partnerships with for-profit investors for the sole purpose of generating affordable rental housing for low-income families across this nation. The nonprofits have a statutory right to purchase the property at the lowest price at the end of the term.

TDC formed a limited partnership with an investor whose primary interest is in the tax benefits associated with LIHTC. Those benefits have now expired, and TDC is in the process of exercising its statutory right of first refusal to obtain the properties and secure their affordable status. However, Alden Torch Financial, a Denver-based firm that now controls the original investor who received the tax benefits, is challenging TDC’s right of first refusal and threatening the future of this critical housing and the hundreds of families who live there.

Alden Torch Financial is challenging the intent of the LIHTC program. The program’s goal is to keep the value within the property so the value can support the community, not to remove it at the end of the investment term. Investors receive their benefit through the tax credit by offsetting their own tax obligations.

However, Alden Torch Financial wants to extract that value and remove it from the Black community that grew it.

TDC has filed suit in federal court challenging this action, while Alden Torch Financial has caused a response and suit to be filed. TDC views the investor’s activities as predatory and exploitative, making this dispute a continuation of the civil rights suit that was the origin of TDC.

Low-income housing tax credits were set up to help develop affordable housing and maintain local ownership — not to sell to the highest bidder and add more gentrification to communities. Over 80 tax credit deals for affordable housing in Massachusetts are expiring during the next four years, affecting over 5,000 residents. We join with allies across the country in fighting to close this loophole.

Charles Clark is president of Tenants’ Development Corporation’s board of directors. Donald Ward is executive director of TDC.