The wrong way to tackle the scourge of Alzheimer’s disease

But none of this devastation justifies what the Food and Drug Administration did earlier this month when it moved the goal posts to prematurely approve Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm, against the advice of a panel of outside experts the agency itself convened in November. Lacking unequivocal evidence that Aduhelm slows the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer’s, as Biogen’s clinical trials were designed to evaluate, the FDA decided to use a fast-track approval process to instead approve the drug based on evidence that it clears out amyloid plaques in the brain, even though that has not yet been proved to lead to real and lasting improvements in patients’ conditions.

Alzheimer’s disease afflicts more than five million Americans — and that number is expected to triple by 2060. That’s millions of people who suffer from memory loss and the emotional pain of dementia, and millions of families, caregivers, and friends who suffer alongside them. Alzheimer’s also extracts a large economic toll on the nation, on the scale of hundreds of billions of dollars a year and projected to top $1 trillion in the years to come.

The FDA’s decision could come at a steep cost to taxpayers. Biogen announced the price of its new drug at a whopping $56,000 a year. If Medicare covers it for the more than million patients who would be eligible to take it, the government program’s budget for the drug could exceed the entire budget of NASA. All for a drug not proven to help patients with dementia.

Aduhelm is the first treatment approved in 18 years in the United States for Alzheimer’s disease; the few existing drugs do little but alleviate symptoms for a few months. So it’s understandable, amid the desperation of so many Alzheimer’s patients and their families, that doctors, researchers, and public officials would want to do whatever possible to encourage companies to invest in the costly clinical trials and research required to develop cures for a poorly understood disease that has eluded many potential treatments at great expense.

But the proper response to that urgency and suffering is not to compromise the integrity of the drug approval process by lowering the standard of proof that a treatment is effective. The solution is for the government to further invest in Alzheimer’s research and to create other incentives to encourage the biotech industry to do the same.

While the National Institutes of Health’s funding for Alzheimer’s research has grown significantly over the past decade, and a 2011 law created a national plan to address the disease, the lack of treatments may be cause to further expand funding and find creative ways of pursuing research through public-private-academic partnerships.

When the FDA approved Aduhelm, it did so under a laudable program that accelerates approvals for drugs for deadly diseases. It was forged by the FDA and patient groups during the peak of the HIV/AIDS crisis in the United States. The FDA often gives such approvals based on “surrogate endpoints,” measures believed to predict eventual improvements for the patients as opposed to actual clinical benefits — the endpoints in this case being the removal of amyloid plaques. But typically, such approvals are issued before a large trial can be conducted on a drug, and in the absence of sufficient evidence — not after two such trials have been conducted with equivocal results, as was the case with Biogen’s new drug. Moreover, the fact that a drug is being evaluated on a surrogate endpoint for accelerated approval is usually agreed upon in advance. It’s not typically used as a justification for approval after a drug has failed to show that it’s effective at actually treating the disease. Also unusual in the case of Aduhelm is that the 10 out of 11 outside experts on the FDA’s advisory committee who reviewed the clinical trial data urged against the approval (and the 11th was uncertain), including three who resigned from the committee in protest.

It’s still possible that Aduhelm might help some or even many Alzheimer’s patients. The problem is that it was approved without adequate proof and with a shoddy process. The public’s ability to trust in the FDA to ensure that treatments have been adequately vetted for safety and effectiveness demands that its officials do better. As the Biden White House looks to name a new permanent FDA commissioner, restoring that integrity to the agency should be top of mind. The president should also hurry up to name a commissioner given the range of urgent health crises the nation faces.

What’s at stake is nothing less than the public’s trust in government agencies that purportedly make determinations based on transparent scientific criteria — when that trust has just been eroded by political manipulation of the Centers for Disease Control’s messaging on COVID-19 and attempts to rush the FDA to approve a vaccine before the election. What’s at stake is nothing less than the public’s willingness to take the advice of public officials and government agencies when it comes to what’s good for their health. If the pandemic has shown us anything, it’s that such public trust is a matter of life and death.

