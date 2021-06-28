Amesbury capitalizes on Case errors in Div. 3 softball state semifinals

In the Division 3 state semifinals, the host Amesbury softball team took advantage of seven Case errors between the fifth and sixth innings, scoring all of its runs in that stretch to win, 11-1.

On a sweltering day, sometimes focus can be the difference between explosive victory and unraveling defeat.

Taunton High's Kelsey White delivered with a complete-game one-hitter vs. Billerica in the Division 1 softball state semifinal in Taunton on Monday.

Amesbury (16-0) will play West champion Turners Falls in Wednesday’s state final. The site is TBA. Turners Falls beat Hopedale in eight innings, 4-3.

“That’s the one thing that’s been our advantage this year is that the kids, they take advantage of opportunities,” said Amesbury coach Jacquie Waters.

The Amesbury hitters were struggling against pitcher Hailey Berube, who struck out six and was largely in control for Case (10-4) through four innings. Then the floodgates opened.

“It seemed like we also woke up,” Waters added.

Sophomore Ella DeLisle hit her stride at the plate, going 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. She also caught for Olivia DeLong and older sister Alana DeLisle, who got the win with three shutout innings. After the younger DeLisle allowed Case’s only run to score on a wild pitch, she furiously worked to even up her mistake.

“I really am a competitive person, and I wanted to win, and I wanted the team to win,” Ella DeLisle said.

The Indians also received a timely clutch hit from sophomore Lauren Celia, who has recently caught fire as the ninth hitter in the batting order. She used a line drive single to score the first run of the game and ignite Amesbury’s breakout.

“She’s really come through,” Waters said, “and I like her at the ninth position, because a lot of times it leads into the top of the order.”

With just one climactic game left and a perfect season on the line, Amesbury wants to carry as much positive momentum as possible.

“We’ve been really big on momentum -- someone starts us off, and you just keep going,” DeLisle said.

Division 2 State

Dighton-Rehoboth 15, Danvers 6 — The North champion Falcons (14-5) struck first, on a two-run blast from pitcher Lily Eldridge, but D-R (11-1) answered with a 9-run second on the way to earning its first state title appearance since 2006.

Senior Eliana Raposo was dominant, fanning 15 while knocking in three runs and scoring three more. Lucy Latour laced a two-run single in the second to put D-R on top, 4-2.

The hosts batted around, scoring five more runs for a 9-2 cushion.

Raposo sparked the frame with a double, and then had a two-run single in her second at-bat of the inning. D-R led 13-2 in the fourth. Dighton-Rehoboth will play Central champion Tyngsboro (a 13-2 winner at Hampshire Regional) in Wednesday’s state final.