Blackhawks hire outside firm to investigate allegations

The Chicago Blackhawks have hired a former federal prosecutor to conduct an independent review of allegations that a former player was sexually assaulted by a then-assistant coach in 2010.

CEO Danny Wirtz announced the move in an internal memo Monday morning. It also was confirmed by a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

“An experienced team of professionals, led by former federal prosecutor Reid Schar of the law firm of Jenner & Block LLP, has been retained and is currently conducting an independent review of these allegations,” Wirtz said in the memo obtained by the AP. “Mr. Schar and his firm have significant experience conducting independent investigative reviews, have no previous ties to the Blackhawks organization, and have been directed to follow the facts wherever they lead.”

The Athletic first reported on the memo from Wirtz.

The investigation into one of the NHL’s most high-profile franchises comes after the filing of two lawsuits against the team. The first alleges sexual assault by former assistant coach Bradley Aldrich during the team’s run to the 2010 Stanley Cup title, and the second was filed by a former student whom Aldrich was convicted of assaulting in Michigan.

“We take the allegations described in these lawsuits very seriously,” Wirtz said in his memo. “They in no way reflect this organization’s culture or values.”

A former player said Aldrich assaulted him, and that the team did nothing after he informed an employee. The lawsuit, filed on May 7 in Cook County Circuit Court, alleges Aldrich also assaulted another unidentified Blackhawks player. The former player who sued and is seeking more than $150,000 in damages is referred in the document as “John Doe.”

Canadiens’ Joel Armia cleared to travel, may play in Game 1

Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia has been cleared from COVID-19 protocol and could play against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Acting coach Luke Richardson said Armia was taking a private plane to Tampa and was considered a game-time decision. The Finnish forward missed practice Sunday after going into protocol.

“Joel is on his way down here right now,” Richardson said following the team’s morning skate at Amalie Arena. “He got clearance. Excited to have him join us, but we will have to make all those decisions at game time because we don’t know when he’s getting here.”

Asked if Armia tested negative, Richardson said “he must have” but was only informed the 28-year-old was on his way.

Armia has been an important player for the Canadiens in the playoffs, scoring two of five goals shorthanded as part of their penalty kill that is 43 of 46.

“He’s been a big piece of our team in these playoffs,” Montreal defenseman Joel Edmundson said. “Especially on our penalty kill he’s done great.”

Kraken reach agreement to use Charlotte as AHL affiliate

The Seattle Kraken will use the Charlotte Checkers as their American Hockey League affiliate for the first season of the newest NHL franchise.

The Kraken reached an agreement with the Florida Panthers to share Charlotte as their affiliate for the 2021-22 season. Seattle has been awarded an AHL franchise in Palm Springs, California, but delays in arena construction have pushed the debut of that team until the fall of 2022.

“The AHL plays such a key role in the development of NHL players,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis said. “This is a very important decision for the long-term success of our organization.”

Seattle is expected to supply the Checkers with eight to 12 players, some likely coming from the pool of 30 players the Kraken will select during the expansion draft in July. Others are likely to be free agent signings made by Seattle that are signed to either AHL deals or two-way deals.

At this time, the sharing agreement is expected to just be for one season with construction underway on the arena for Seattle’s AHL affiliate in the Coachella Valley.

“This agreement helps ensure we can loan all of our prospects to one place rather than multiple locations,” Francis said. “We would like to thank both Charlotte and the Florida Panthers for their cooperation to make this happen.”