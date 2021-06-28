Braves embarking on key 12-game stretch before All-Star break

It will be an important two weeks for the Braves, who have 12 games remaining before the All-Star break. It could even be a defining stretch. Just ask starter Charlie Morton , a 14-year veteran.

And somehow, despite one of the most maddening seasons in recent Braves history, the team is still within striking distance in the division. The Braves sat five games out during Monday’s off day, with a three-game series against the first-place Mets looming Tuesday.

It’s becoming increasingly clear the Braves’ best, and perhaps only, path to the playoffs will be through winning the National League East.

“From an organizational strategy, going forward into the break and at the end of July (the trade deadline), if we can’t close the gap or maintain a closeness in the standings, the reality is (general manager) Alex (Anthopoulos) will have some tough decisions to make,” Morton said last week.

Looking at the rest of the division, the Mets, who are coming to Atlanta for three games beginning Tuesday, are getting healthier. The Mets have dealt with a remarkable amount of injuries in the first half, especially to their lineup, though veteran starters Carlos Carrasco and Noah Syndergaard haven’t yet pitched. New York has led the NL East most of the season and should improve as players return.

Under new owner Steve Cohen, the Mets are expected to be aggressive at the trade deadline as well. Their offense could certainly use a jolt, so they’ll likely be in the mix for any top bat available. Even if the Braves start playing better, it will be an uphill climb to meet the Mets atop the division.

The rest of the NL East, like the Braves, is mediocre. Kyle Schwarber led Washington’s revival, and a hot stretch has them in second place at 37-38 (four games back). The Phillies (36-39) have been subpar, keeping with their theme of recent seasons, but could also get aggressive at the deadline if they’re close enough to a postseason spot.

The Marlins (33-44) remain a frisky rebuilding team and they’ve certainly hurt the Braves, who are just 2-5 against them. Miami split with Washington over the weekend, somewhat cooling off the Nationals.

This is one area where the Braves must be better in the second half (and this week) if they’re going to climb back into the mix. They’ve been pedestrian against the NL East, a division they’ve mostly dominated during the past three seasons.

In addition to their lackluster results against Miami, the Braves are 3-5 with the Mets after splitting a four-game series in Queens last week. They’re 5-7 against the Phillies, including 1-5 at Citizens Bank Park. They are 7-3 against the Nationals, though they caught Washington during its uninspiring start.

Meanwhile, around the rest of the NL, the wild card race seems destined for the West. The surprising Giants were the first team to 50 wins and still lead the NL West, with the powerhouse Dodgers and Padres behind them. The Dodgers and Padres are still trying to hit their stride, but there’s an argument that they possess the two best rosters in the sport.

Each of the three western teams has at least 46 wins. While the Brewers and Cubs are in that same conversation, it will take a strong second half for one of the NL East teams to pass one of the West clubs for a wild-card spot.

That’s not to rule it out -- MLB is the ultimate marathon league -- but it will be a major challenge, making a divisional crown the Braves’ clearest path. The Braves were 8 1/2 games out of the second wild card (San Diego) before Monday’s games.

Whether the Braves can get back in the postseason discussion, or even make it interesting, remains to be seen. But having a strong homestand against the Mets and Marlins, then finishing the first half well against the last-place Pirates and Marlins again, would go a long way.

Cleveland’s Josh Naylor out with broken ankle

Josh Naylor’s hustle and heart will be missing from Cleveland’s lineup for a while.

Naylor will need surgery after breaking his right ankle Sunday in Minnesota during a frightening collision with rookie second baseman Ernie Clement as they tried to catch a pop fly.

Naylor, who has been a clutch hitter and bright spot for the Indians, smashed into Clement in the fourth inning of the Indians’ 8-2 loss. Naylor was sprinting toward the infield to try and catch a ball hit by Minnesota’s Jorge Polanco when he slammed into Clement.

The Indians said Naylor has a “closed” fracture and dislocation. He’ll be out indefinitely.

Naylor spent the night at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minnesota. He returned to Ohio on Monday, accompanied by trainer James Quinlan, who took Naylor to his apartment before coming to Progressive Field.

Perfect debut lands Pirates Max Kranick back in minors

The Pittsburgh Pirates optioned right-hander Max Kranick to Triple-A Indianapolis a day after he pitched five perfect innings to win his major league debut.

The Pirates, who are using a six-man rotation, recalled right-hander Cody Ponce from Indianapolis.

Kranick retired all 15 batters he faced Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals before a lengthy rain delay forced him from the mound. The Pirates went on to win 7-2.

Kranick became the first pitcher since 1893 to leave after at least five innings with a perfect game intact in his MLB debut, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Twins-White Sox game rained out

The opener of a scheduled four-game series between the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox was postponed Monday because of rain. The teams will play a doubleheader on July 19. Barring future postponements, the doubleheader will be the seventh of the season for Chicago and fourth for Minnesota. The Twins had a game against Cleveland postponed on Saturday ... Josh Rawitch will become president of baseball’s Hall of Fame on Sept. 9 after spending 27 years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Major League Baseball Advanced Media ... Outfielder Jasson Dominguez, signed by the New York Yankees in July 2019 for $5.1 million, went 0 for 2 with a walk in his professional debut, for the Florida Complex League Yankees against the FCL East Tigers. The 18-year-old hit leadoff and played center field for the rookie level team, going 0 for 2 with a strikeout and foul popup to third against 21-year-old Australian left-hander Jack O’Loughlin and walking against 20-year-old Dominican right-hander Wilmer Fenelon.