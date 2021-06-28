Bruins great Zdeno Chara is accorded state honors in his native Slovakia

The country, which broke from Czechoslovakia in 1993, confers several kinds of awards on notable citizens and figures. Štúr, a revolutionary writer and politician from the mid-1800s, is considered one of the most important figures in Slovak history , known for codifying the Slovak language.

Twenty-four personalities were recognized at a state ceremony Sunday, according to SME Slovakia. Chara was honored for extraordinary merits in sport and for spreading the good name of his country abroad.

“Hard to find words to describe my feelings of how proud, honored and grateful I am,” Chara wrote on his social media accounts. “I have chills and at the same time it warms my heart. The memories of this important event will stay with me for rest of my life. Thank you so much.”

Chara, 44, was the flag-bearer for Slovakia at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. He represented his homeland at the 2006, 2010, and 2014 Games, at the World Cup of Hockey in 2004 and 2016 (the latter as part of Team Europe), and eight times at the World Championships.

Peter Janosik, media relations director for Hockey Slovakia, wrote in an email last October that Chara has been a “great inspiration” for young hockey players in the country.

“He has done a lot for Slovak hockey and he is doing great advertising abroad for our country,” Janosik wrote. “We are very proud we have such a great player and we hope he will extend his NHL career in a few more seasons.”

According to his agent, Wellesley-based Matt Keator, Chara has not decided whether to play a 24th season in the NHL. After 14 years as Bruins captain, the sure-shot future Hall of Famer spent last season with the Capitals. He is a free agent.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.