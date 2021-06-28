Celtics coach Ime Udoka calls it a ‘no-brainer’ to take the job, and what else was said in his introductory press conference

“Our 18th coach for our 18th banner,” co-owner Steve Pagliuca said during a press conference at the Auerbach Center.

Here’s what Udoka had to say about joining the Celtics, and what Pagliuca, owner Wyc Grousbeck, and president of basketball operations Brad Stevens had to say about Udoka’s hiring and the future of the team.

Udoka on whether he was ever worried he wouldn’t become a head coach:

“This was a goal. I was a finalist [for other jobs]. I’ve been interviewing for three or four years now, and if you would have told me I was going to be the finalist for some other team or I could wait two years and fall into this situation, it’d be a no-brainer to me. I knew it would come, the right situation would come, and this is it.”

Grousbeck on the coaching search:

“He’s done so much, but he wants to do even more. And he wants to be here. This was his first choice and he was our first choice and it was just as simple as that.”

Udoka on his relationship with Stevens:

“It was pretty evident and clear early on me and Brad had a pretty good connection. And when I got with the whole crew … it was their passion that was attractive to me. Obviously the roster is great, and the relationships I have with those players … it’s easy to see why this organization has been so successful.”

Udoka on the future of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum:

“The perception of them outside of this organization is All-NBA-level players, MVP-caliber players, and getting know them over the last few years, you’ve seen their growth.

“They’ve taken huge leaps this past year, and we look forward to them continuing in that progress. It’s my job to put them in situations to be successful, push them to be greater, and, like I said, the sky’s the limit with those guys.

“You have two foundational young pillars ... [It’s] exciting to build around them and continue to help them grow and reach their potential.”

