Concord-Carlisle makes it two straight boys tennis state titles

It’s one thing to try to play loose and another to actually do it with so much on the line, and Grace executed his plan to perfection.

“I was like, ‘Oh, this just got real. It’s on me, I need to make this work,’ ” Grace said. “After I saved those two set points, it really just started working. I played looser.”

When Concord-Carlisle’s Ben Grace saw teammate Alex Li win at second singles, and he knew it was down to him at first singles, he took a second to process what was at stake.

The junior standout, who trailed 4-5 (15-40) in the second set, pulled out a gutsy, 6-3, 7-5 win in front of a sizable and enthusiastic crowd in the sweltering heat Monday at Duxbury High School. His victory cemented a 3-2 overall triumph for the Patriots (16-4), the 6-seed from the North, as they captured their second consecutive Division 2 EMass boys’ tennis title.

“He’s the consummate tennis player,” Concord-Carlisle coach Alex Spence said of Grace. “To see him close it out in the state final, what a moment for him and the team.”

The Dragons (16-1), the top from the South, built a 2-1 edge on wins from Colby Hall (6-4, 6-0) at third singles and Brewster Pierce and Tucker Catalano (0-6, 6-0, 6-4) at No. 1 doubles. Andrew Meyer and Chris Li prevailed, 6-2, 6-2, at No. 2 doubles early on for the Patriots, then Alex Li outlasted Jack Bettencourt, 6-1, 6-4, to even the overall score.

Fans were interspersed throughout all five matches, and they gradually condensed and gathered around the grand finale. Jake Berry responded for the Dragons to tighten the match, but Grace regrouped and hit his stride when it mattered most.

It was a tough end for senior captains Berry and Bettencourt, and the rest of the Dragons, who won the Patriot League regular season title, Patriot Cup, and Division 2 South title en route to one final showdown. The Dragons pieced together a strong effort once again, but the Patriots simply found a way in the final moments.

“We are what we are,” Duxbury coach John Bunar said. “We were at our best today, and it wasn’t quite good enough.”

Division 3 State

Weston 4, Dover-Sherborn 1 — The host Wildcats (16-0) moved one step closer to their fourth straight state title, cruising past D-S (18-1) in an afternoon semifinal with temperatures lingering in the 90s. Weston swept all three singles matches, including freshman Max Ding at No. 1 with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over senior Dan Pomahac.

“I just try to stay tough out there and hit my best shots and grind,” Ding said.

At second singles, junior Benny Gilligan cruised to a 6-3, 6-0 victory as his older brother, Jacob, a Weston tennis alum, tuned in to part of the match via FaceTime from Israel.

“It definitely added a little bit of pressure, but it was cool to hear,” Gilligan said.

Sophomore Gauthier Bodet won at third singles, 6-2, 6-2. Magnus Starrett and Noah Gilligan — Jacob and Benny’s brother — won second doubles for the Wildcats. The Raiders earned their lone point at first doubles with a 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 win courtesy of Ben Churney and Cole Hadar.

Weston will face Central champion Hopedale on Wednesday.

Jake Levin reported from Weston.