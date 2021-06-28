Demaryius Thomas retires from NFL after 10-year career

Five-time Pro Bowl receiver Demaryius Thomas announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday following a decade-long career. “I’m just happy to say I’m done and it did me well,” Thomas said in a video on the Broncos’ Twitter account. Thomas was part of the winningest four-year period in team history from 2012-15 with Peyton Manning at quarterback. The Denver Broncos went 55-17 during that span, winning two AFC titles and Super Bowl 50. The Broncos plan to celebrate Thomas’ nine-year stint in Denver during their home opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 26. Thomas will serve as honorary captain and there will be a video tribute to his career. He was selected to the Pro Bowl five consecutive seasons, beginning in 2012 and finishing in 2016 with Trevor Siemian at quarterback following Manning’s retirement a month after winning Super Bowl 50. He tied a franchise record with 14 TD catches in 2013 as the leading scorer on the most prolific offense in league history, one that piled up a record 606 points. His best statistical season came a year later when he set career highs with 111 catches for 1,619 yards.

France is out of the European Championship, and it was Kylian Mbappe that missed the penalty kick in the shootout. Switzerland eliminated the World Cup champions 5-4 in the shootout after a 3-3 draw in the round of 16. Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who left the team during the group stage to be with his wife for the birth of their daughter, made the decisive save on the 10th penalty after the previous nine had all been successful. The Swiss will next play Spain in the quarterfinals in St. Petersburg on Friday. It was the third game in the round of 16 game to go to extra time but the first to be decided by penalties. Switzerland substitute Mario Gavranović forced extra time with a 90th-minute equalizer. Haris Seferovic put Switzerland in the lead with a header in the 15th minute as France struggled to work itself into the game, but Karim Benzema scored once in the 57th, and again in the 59th to give France the lead. Paul Pogba made it 3-1 in the 75th with a right-foot shot from 25 yards and it looked like the game was out of reach for the Swiss. But just as quickly as France had taken over the game, they let it go again. Seferovic scored another header in the 81st minute and Gavranović made it 3-3 with only seconds remaining ... Spain first gifted Croatia a bizarre own-goal, then threw away a late 3-1 lead. Alvaro Morata made sure it didn’t matter in the end. Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal scored in extra time to give Spain a 5-3 win over Croatia and a place in the European Championship quarterfinals after a wildly entertaining see-saw match at Parken Stadium. “I’ve lived through really intense matches as a player and manager but this one genuinely had a bit of everything,” Spain coach Luis Enrique said. It was the second-highest scoring game in the history of the European Championship, trailing only Yugoslavia’s 5-4 win over France in the opening game of the inaugural tournament in 1960.

Maya Moore to receive Arthur Ashe Award

Maya Moore will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at The ESPYS for her work on criminal justice reform. The four-time WNBA champion will receive the honor from “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts on July 10 in New York. It’s the same day that the late tennis champion would have turned 78. Moore stepped away from her basketball career in 2019 to seek justice for Jonathan Irons, who was serving a 50-year prison sentence after being wrongly convicted of burglary and assault. Irons’ conviction was overturned last year and he was freed. The couple later married. Moore formed a “Win With Justice” campaign to educate the public on the power of prosecutors and organize for Irons’ freedom. Moore has won two Olympic gold medals and been the WNBA’s MVP and a three-time MVP at the league’s All-Star Game. She is the subject of the film “Breakaway,” which will debut July 13 on ESPN and re-air Aug. 8 on ABC. The Ashe Award is given to individuals whose contributions transcend sports. Among the previous honorees are Muhammad Ali, Billie Jean King, and Pat Summitt.