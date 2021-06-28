Frances Tiafoe’s upset makes it a Wimbledon one-and-done for Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas

Then, as spectators stood and cheered, Tiafoe ate, at least symbolically, pantomiming eating from a bowl that represented all he has worked for - for himself, his twin brother and his parents who settled in Hyattsville, Md., after leaving their war-torn home on the West African coast.

Monday at the All-England Club, Tiafoe strode onto Wimbledon’s No. 1 Court and played as if its immaculate lawn were his own backyard, hitting with abandon, aggression and palpable joy to oust No. 3 seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in straight sets and claim his first career victory over a top-five player.

WIMBLEDON, England — Frances Tiafoe didn’t grow up on grass courts steeped in tennis tradition. He learned to play on the hard courts at College Park’s Junior Tennis Champions Center, where his father worked as the head of maintenance after immigrating from Sierra Leone.

“The more matches you win, the better you do, the better the meal is,” Tiafoe explained, asked about his post-match celebration. “I’m out here trying to eat. Steak dinners aren’t going to pay for themselves, nice dinners aren’t going to pay for themselves. You got to perform, and you got to win.”

Though Tiafoe, 23, has advanced deeper in Grand Slam events, reaching the fourth round of the Australian and U.S. opens in 2019 and 2020, respectively, he has rarely looked as confident and commanding as he did in manhandling Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 before a crowd that seemed as delighted as he.

“I live for these kinds of moments,” Tiafoe told the crowd.

The moment Tiafoe exulted in Monday consisted of several key elements: the most prestigious Grand Slam event in tennis; a major stage, in Wimbledon’s 12,000-seat Court No. 1; and a world-caliber opponent in Tsitsipas, 22, who came close to winning his first Grand Slam just two weeks earlier as a French Open finalist.

To many young pros, that moment would feel like enormous pressure.

To Tiafoe, it is an honor.

“Pressure was turning pro [at 16], being able to provide for my family,” Tiafoe said during his post-match news conference, wearing a T-shirt with a photo of the late Arthur Ashe, the first and only Black man to win Wimbledon, wearing a fur coat. “I’ve handled my real pressures. . . . I overcame a lot of things.

“I was a kid that obviously didn’t come from much. I set out a goal from a super young age [of using the game of tennis to be able to put myself and my family in positions to live the way I personally think we deserve, with all the hard work they put in, and so did I. To be in financially better situations, living better situation. They worked so hard; they overcame so much.”

On Monday, the unseeded Tiafoe overcame an enormous challenge of his own, outclassing and overpowering Tsitsipas at every turn to deliver the biggest upset of Wimbledon’s opening day.

Despite persistent rain and gray skies that played havoc with the schedule, this was a day to celebrate after the grass-court classic was canceled amid the pandemic last year for the first time since World War II.

While rain delayed the start of play nearly five hours on the smaller courts that don’t have roofs, the featured matches on the larger venues - Center Court and Court No. 1 - proceeded as scheduled with their retractable roofs deployed.

As is tradition, Djokovic opened play on Center Court as the defending champion, having won his fifth Wimbledon title in 2019, when the event was last held. The Serb weathered a spirited start by 19-year-old British wild card Jack Draper to advance with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 victory.

American Sloane Stephens followed, staging an upset of her own in breezing past 10th-seeded Petra Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, 6-3, 6-4.

Under strict covid protocols, Wimbledon is capping admission at 50 percent for the first 12 days and allowing full-capacity crowds for the women’s and men’s finals on July 10-11. Fans must wear masks when walking around the grounds but not while seated.

Nonetheless, the stands appeared well over half full at Court No. 1, and fans applauded when the ball kids marched out, as if the sight alone had been worth the two-year wait. They applauded again when the linesmen and lineswomen followed in their tailored navy blazers and cream trousers and skirts. And they cheered when Tiafoe led Tsitsipas onto the court for their first career best-of-five-sets meeting.

From the start, Tiafoe made clear he had little interest in going the distance, needing just two hours, two minutes to pull off the rout.

He hit more freely and took greater risks. And he was rewarded for it, breaking Tsitsipas in the opening game and keeping the pressure on with big serves and blistering forehands.

Tsitsipas countered with restraint, as if calibrating each shot in what proved a vain search for comfort and confidence. Time and again, his deftly struck, one-handed backhands plowed into the net. Yet he did little to adapt, as if content to let Tiafoe dictate play.

The approach was a sharp contrast to the passion with which Tsitsipas attacked Djokovic in their French Open final just two weeks earlier, bolting to a two-sets-to-none lead before Djokovic’s stunning resurgence.

Heading into Wimbledon, Tsitsipas chose not to play a grass-court tune-up, taking several days to rest and regroup before starting practice on grass.

Tiafoe played two grass tournaments, building confidence by winning the first, a Challenger event in Nottingham, England.

“I’m not even close to where I want to be,” said Tiafoe, currently ranked 57th. “I haven’t even scratched the surface.”