Game 79: Royals at Red Sox lineup and notes

The Red Sox are riding high into their series against the Royals.
After a three-game sweep of the Yankees, the Red Sox will open a four-game series against Kansas City Monday at Fenway Park. Then they embark on a six-game West Coast swing.
Garrett Richards will take the mound for the Red Sox. He’s on a tough run: In each of his last three starts, he has allowed at least four runs.
Lineups
ROYALS (33-43): TBA
Pitching: LHP Danny Duffy (4-3, 1.81 ERA)
RED SOX (47-31): TBA
Pitching: RHP Garrett Richards (4-5, 4.74 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Royals vs. Richards: Alberto 0-1, Dyson 1-8, Merrifield 0-2, Perez 2-11, Santana 2-6, Soler 1-4.
Red Sox vs. Duffy: Bogaerts 3-14, Chavis 0-1, Devers 2-4, Gonzalez 11-25, Hernández 1-3, Martinez 6-27, Santana 1-15, Vázquez 0-3.
Stat of the day: The Royals have lost five straight and 17 of 21 overall.
Notes: Despite the Royals’ tough stretch, they beat the Red Sox twice during a three-game series in Kansas City two weeks ago ... Richards went a season-low 1⅔ innings in his last start. He admitted he is going through a “transition period” after the league’s crackdown on pitchers using foreign substances ... Duffy returned from the injured list last Wednesday and has pitched from both the rotation and the bullpen. He is 0-6 with a 7.26 ERA in eight career starts against Boston. That is by far his worst mark against any major league club he has faced more than three times ... Richards is 2-1 with a 3.16 ERA in 11 games (five starts) against the Royals.
