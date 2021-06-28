Garrett Richards’s mid-game reinvention helps Red Sox top Royals

But in what had all the makings of a blowout, the righthander and the Red Sox corrected course. For a night – or at least a sufficient portion of one – Richards reinvented himself to stifle Kansas City over his final 4 1/3 innings of work, buying time for his team to match its largest comeback of the year, erasing a four-run deficit in a 6-5 victory over the last-place Royals.

For two innings, Garrett Richards looked like the loneliest person in the world. Ten batters and four outs into the game, the 32-year-old stood alone and exposed in the middle of the diamond. Fenway Park’s unforgiving scoreboard featured a “5” in the visitors’ run column, and it seemed possible that the Royals would continue to cross the plate by the handful so long as Richards remained in the game.

Garrett Richards struggled through the first couple innings against the Royals, but recovered to hold Kansas City without a run in his final 4 1/3 innings.

With their fourth straight win, the Red Sox boosted their lead in the A.L. East to a full game over the Rays – an outcome that seemed difficult to imagine in the early innings.

Typically, Richards possesses a pitch mix so lively that it seems magnetically repelled by the strike zone. On Monday, he featured the sort of control that he’s almost never had, throwing 18 of 19 pitches in the first inning for strikes. But the fact that his pitches stayed on the plate offered a signal of danger, evidence that his arsenal lacked the magical movement to dodge barrels.

Kansas City jumped Richards for three straight hits to open the game, with back-to-back singles followed by a hit-me slider that Carlos Santana deposited into the bleachers above the Royals bullpen for a three-run homer and a blink-of-an-eye 3-0 lead.

Kiké Hernández narrowed that spread in the bottom of the first, hitting his second leadoff homer in as many days to bring the Sox within 3-1. But the Royals continued to tee off on the bewildered Richards in the second, with eight-hole hitter Michael Taylor and leadoff man Whit Merrifield hammering solo homers to put Kansas City ahead, 5-1.

Just four outs into the game, Richards had given up five runs for the third straight start since he committed to complying with baseball’s enforcement of a foreign substance ban – the longest such stretch of starts in his career. He’d allowed 16 runs (13 earned) over seven innings, and it seemed reasonable to wonder if the Red Sox would have to invent an injury to spare him from further humiliation.

At that point, Richards looked like a man in search of refuge where none existed. The righthander rubbed his hand on his pant leg, on the mound dirt at Fenway Park, on the grass behind the mound. He grabbed the rosin bag and squeezed it hard enough to try to turn it back from dust into solid rock.

On the mound, he sought something – anything – different, better. After he’d relied almost exclusively on four-seam fastballs all year, he suddenly turned to sinkers. A pitcher who, in 880 2/3 innings entering Monday, had never thrown a pitch under 73 mph decided to start flipping curveballs that registered as low as 63 mph.

Somehow, he found his way out of the morass. He narrowly escaped the second inning when Santana crushed a hanging curveball to right-center – with Hernández drawing it in while pinned against the wall of the Red Sox bullpen for the third out.

Richards had hit bottom – but came back. Over the next 3 2/3 innings, Richards did not allow another run, limited the Royals to five singles and did not allow anyone to advance past first. In a vacuum, his final line – 5 2/3 innings, 11 hits, five runs (all earned), no walks, three strikeouts, and three homers – was that of a pitcher who struggled. But for Richards and the Red Sox, the pitcher’s mid-game recovery represented the first reason for optimism about him in weeks.

It also allowed the Red Sox to add to the season-long mountain of evidence that leads are rarely secure against them. With the Sox down 5-1 in the second, Bobby Dalbec drilled a homer to left off Duffy to make it a 5-2 contest. In the fourth, the Sox tied the game when Renfroe blasted a two-run, 439-foot shot to center (his 10th homer of the year) off Duffy and Michael Chavis delivered a two-out, RBI single against reliever Kyle Zimmer to make it a 5-5 contest.

Two innings later, Renfroe launched another epic blast – this one a 434-foot shot off the signage in left – off Kansas City reliever Josh Staumont to put the Sox ahead, 6-5. The two roundtrippers marked the 13th time Renfroe has had a multi-homer game in his career.

Richards – who was replaced in favor of Hirokazu Sawamura with a man on and two outs in the sixth inning – was not in the game long enough to be the direct beneficiary of Renfroe’s go-ahead homer. Sawamura (1 1/3 scoreless innings, improving him to 4-0) was credited with the win, and after a scoreless eighth from Josh Taylor, Matt Barnes claimed his 17th save with a scoreless ninth.

Richards, meanwhile, took a no-decision. Yet for a pitcher who in the early innings on Monday seemed close to declaring a no-contest, the sense of achievement was considerable.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.