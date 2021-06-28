Giannis Antetokounmpo willingly takes backseat to Khris Middleton in crunch time

With Middleton taking command in the final minutes, the Milwaukee Bucks are now up 2-1 on the Atlanta Hawks heading to Game 4 of the series Tuesday night.

Even so, he’ll gladly cede the closer’s role to Khris Middleton in the Eastern Conference finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP, one of the best players on the planet.

“We were like, ‘Get the hell out of the way, give him the ball, take us home, Khris,’ and that’s what he did,” Antetokounmpo said. “I trust this guy to death. If he wants the ball, he gets it. Simple as that. He’s knocking down shots.”

Advertisement

Middleton scored 20 of his playoff career-high tying 38 points in the fourth quarter of Game 3, rallying the Bucks to a 113-102 victory that restored the home-court edge they lost to the Hawks in the series opener at Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo wasn’t the least bit hesitant about stepping aside for Middleton in the biggest minutes of the series so far.

“Doesn’t matter who is the first guy. Does not matter,” Antetokounmpo said. “I want to be a winner. I have the whole game to be the guy. I don’t care about being the guy in the fourth quarter.”

While the Bucks appear to have several players who can carry them to the NBA Finals — don’t forget Jrue Holiday — the Hawks rely on one player above all others.

While the Hawks might need someone other than Trae Young, who was found to have suffered a bone bruise to his ankle Sunday, to play a leading role on offense, they’re faced with an equally perplexing predicament at the defensive end: Stopping Milwaukee’s Big Three.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.7 points per game in this series, Middleton 22.7 and Holiday 20.3

Advertisement

Portland announces Chauncey Billups as coach

The Portland Trail Blazers have hired Chauncey Billups as their new coach.

Billups, a five-time NBA All-Star over a 17-year playing career, has never been a head coach. He has served as an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers for the past season.

“Portland is a special place and a unique franchise,” Billups said in a statement Sunday night. “As a player I always loved playing here because the passion and knowledge of the fans brought out the very best in me as a competitor. Now I’m looking forward to being on the other side of that energy and engaging with the Portland community on a whole other level.”

The Blazers have scheduled a Tuesday press conference to introduce Billups, 44. He becomes the 15th head coach of the franchise.

“Chauncey is a proven leader with an elite basketball IQ that has won everywhere he has been,” said Neil Olshey, Portland’s president of basketball operations. “He is prepared for the challenge of developing the Championship habits and strategic approach we need to achieve the expectations and goals for our franchise.”

The Blazers were also interested in Brooklyn Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni, as well as San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon.