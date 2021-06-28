Hunter Renfroe has become the de facto winner of the Andrew Benintendi-Franchy Cordero trade

But two developments made the arrival of the Royals a non-topic, at least in terms of assessing the balance of the trade. First, with Benintendi on the injured list due to a rib fracture suffered in mid-June, the Royals series no longer offered a staging ground for assessments of the outfielder’s past in Boston and present in Kansas City.

At the start of the season, the return to Fenway Park by outfielder Andrew Benintendi seemed certain to serve as an unavoidable checkpoint in evaluating the early returns of the February trade that sent Benintendi from Boston to Kansas City for Franchy Cordero and four minor leaguers. With Benintendi delivering above-average production for the Royals and Cordero in Triple-A, the early returns seem unflattering for the Red Sox.

Perhaps more significantly, however, Hunter Renfroe – entrusted with an everyday role that likely would not have been possible in the absence of a Benintendi trade – has emerged as a tremendously valuable Red Sox contributor.

Renfroe entered Monday hitting .268/.327/.447 with nine homers – numbers comparable to those of Benintendi (.283/.340/.429). Since May 1, Renfroe had posted a .303/.359/.514 line. His range and arm in Fenway’s spacious right field have also made him one of the most impactful defensive outfielders in the big leagues this season. He’s defied the view that he is limited to a platoon option.

“He’s been amazing for us,” said manager Alex Cora, who credited a greater willingness to hit to all fields and some improvements in pitch selection for Renfroe’s performance. “He’s created matchups for himself, right? It’s all about him. ... You look at his OPS the last 30 games, he’s above average. This is a guy that, yeah, he had power, we envisioned that, but he’s becoming a good hitter, hanging in there against righties, going the other way, taking pitches when he has to. This is more about him than us. He’s earned his playing time. He’s earned his spot in the lineup.”

That might not have been possible in the absence of a Benintendi trade.

HERNÁNDEZ LEADING OFF

When Kiké Hernández stepped into the box against Gerrit Cole on Sunday, he hadn’t spent much time contemplating how or if he might approach the leadoff role differently in his first contest in that lineup spot since June 15. Hernández simply knew he didn’t want to waste any time looking for something to hit against a renowned strike thrower.

“I didn’t get much time to think about being back in leadoff because I found out Saturday night pretty late,” Hernández said. “I felt like first pitch of the at-bat might be the best one to hit. For the most part, he makes a pretty good pitch down and away the first pitch of the game. He happened to make a mistake down and in, and I was able to get the head out and get to the ball.”

Hernández drilled a homer to left on Cole’s first pitch of the game, the second time in his career that he’d gone deep on the first pitch of the game (the other came against Madison Bumgarner in 2016). The homer continued a generally solid stretch over the last few weeks in which the infielder/outfielder hit .242/.319/.468, looking more like the player the Sox envisioned when signing him to a two-year deal. Hernández believes -- after a period of adjusting to a new league, new home park, new primary position (while he played the outfield with the Dodgers, he spent most of his time at second), and unfamiliar pitchers -- he’s finding his footing in Boston.

“I’ve spent six years in the National League West. I’d say 85 percent of the pitchers I’ve faced thus far, I’m facing for the first time,” Hernández said. “The more we play teams, the more comfortable I’m getting. I have a little better idea of how the team wants to approach me and what the pitcher has. … Every week, every month that goes by, I’m starting to get more settled in, more comfortable, and starting to feel regular.”

Hernández was back in the leadoff spot on Monday against the Royals, going deep against Kansas City starter Danny Duffy to lead off the first. It was his ninth career leadoff homer.

BENINTENDI ON THE MEND

Royals manager Mike Matheny said that Benintendi is making progress from the hairline fracture of the ribs, and that the outfielder has told the team he wants to try some rotational activities and light hitting. After he was named Royals Player of the Month in May, his absence has been felt.

“I hated to lose him,” Matheny said. “He was taking as good at-bats as anybody and just coming through in big situations. He was really getting into his best rhythm where he was driving the ball, especially to the opposite gaps and just having confidence. ... Hopefully, he can keep that sweet swing going [when he comes back] because he was in a really nice spot.” …

Cora said that both infielder Christian Arroyo (right knee) and catcher Kevin Plawecki (left hamstring) are increasing their baseball activities, and both appear likely to come off the injured list on or near July 1 when they’re first eligible to be reinstated.

“They’re moving well. They’re feeling better,” Cora said. “It feels like this is going to be something short and they should be with us sooner rather than later.” …

The Red Sox weren’t the only winners in their weekend sweep of the Yankees. The two games NESN aired, on Friday night and Sunday afternoon delivered the two highest ratings for a Red Sox broadcast on the network since Opening Day 2020

The Red Sox’ 5-3 win over the Yankees Friday drew a 7.10 household rating, the network’s highest since its 2020 opener last July 24 against the Orioles during the pandemic-abbreviated season. The Red Sox’ 9-2 win to complete the sweep Sunday afternoon delivered a 6.04 household rating.

Viewership for Red Sox games on NESN this season is up 84 percent over last season’s 60-game full-season household rating. …

Red Sox tickets for the second half of the season go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. at redsox.com.

Chad Finn and Kris Rhim contributed to this report.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.