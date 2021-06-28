I’ve been covering the Games for 45 years. This time, though, will be different

The Summer Olympics open in Tokyo in one short month, on July 23. The Globe has a special pop-up newsletter, arriving weekly on Thursdays before the Games and daily throughout. This essay from Globe correspondent John Powers was featured in our first edition.

I arrived in Lake Placid with a nasty case of strep throat. I brought bronchitis with me to PyeongChang. Nothing that medication wouldn’t fix. The US team doctor gave me a fistful of penicillin capsules and told me I’d be fine by the time I had to interview the Boys of Winter. Three solicitous Korean nurses escorted me to the infirmary physician who assured me that he had pills to calm my rattling cough and make me welcome on a media bus.

This time I’m fully vaccinated against a global pandemic with the papers to prove it. But three weeks before I’m due to leave for the Summer Olympics I’m not sure whether the Japanese are going to let me past baggage claim. Or maybe they will but they’ll stop Simone Biles or Sue Bird or someone from the British rowing team and stick them in a 14-day quarantine.

I’ve been covering the Games for the Globe since 1976 and I’ve never remotely been in a situation like this where everybody is going to be remote, there’ll be no foreign spectators and every other stadium seat will be vacant. We’ll be masked like Zorro and we’re going to be in the five-ringed equivalent of house arrest for two weeks. No taking the subway. No eating yakitori in a Shinjuku hole in the wall, searching for Midnight Diner. No selfies with the Emperor.

My colleagues and I will go from our hotel to the media center to the venues, where we may or may not have a place in the press tribune or get within six feet of an actual athlete. Folks watching back home may get closer to the actual Games than we will. “How were the Olympics?”, they’ll ask when I get back. “I don’t know,” I’ll say. “I was there.”

