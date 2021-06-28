No denying Winchester girls’ tennis in their quest for a Division 2 title and 18-0 season

On Monday morning, Winchester left no doubt from the moment senior Caroline Fredey secured the first point with a 6-3, 6-0 win at third singles, the trigger for a 4-1 victory over Notre Dame Academy-Hingham in 90-degree heat at Woburn High, an 18-0 season, and the program’s elusive championship.

In 2018 and 2019, the Winchester girls’ tennis team was on the precipice of a Division 2 title, but was denied by Martha’s Vineyard twice, 4-1 and 3-2, and 2020 was a lost season because of the pandemic.

“The two years, give us a lot of time to think about what would come next,” Winchester coach Greg Lowder said. “The girls were really good about focusing on whatever the project of the day was . . . They were really good about not looking too far ahead and just keeping everything geared toward that next point.”

Fredey, who is headed to Holy Cross this fall, said “preparing all season with such great players on the team, having a great team and great competition around the team brings everyone up and allows us to get to this point.

“And then once we’re here, it is a little nerve wracking and you get nervous, but the whole team is here. So it’s really fun.”

Sophomore Claire Lupien prevailed at second singles, 6-2, 6-4, and the second doubles pairing of Maddy Buck/Abby Wilson clinched the championship soon after with a 6-1, 6-1 victory. At first singles, NDA’s Alex Prudente won 6-0, 6-2.

As Lupien battled, she felt the nerves that come with a state final, and blocked out the scores and matches around her.

“You’ve just got to focus on the point you’re playing, and that’s all,” she said.

Most of the crowd stayed to watch the final match, in which Caroline Andrews and Olivia DeMichaelis battled back from a 4-1 deficit in a deciding third set to force a seven-point overtime. The Winchester seniors hung in for a 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (7-1) win to finish the season unbeaten.

“We really wanted it too; we missed our season last year, so we worked so hard this year to get to this point,” DeMichaelis said.

“Even though we knew the match was over, I wanted to win so bad,” Andrews added.

Winchester's Caroline Andrews (left) and Olivia DeMichaelis tap racquets after a point against NDA-Hingham in their first doubles match. The pair pulled out a 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (7-1) victory to finish unbeaten. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The Winchester girls' tennis capped an unbeaten season with the Division 2 state title. Ethan Fuller

Notre Dame Academy's Alex Prudente returns a serve in her No. 1 singles match against Winchester’s Kaitlin Tan. Prudente won 6-0, 6-2. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Division 1 State

Acton-Boxborough 3, Wellesley 2 — In sweltering morning heat, Niki Surapaneni was in position to secure the decisive point for host A-B in the state semifinal. With the two doubles matches still on the court, the junior breezed to a 6-1, 6-0 win at third singles, sending Acton-Boxborough (15-0) back to the state final in its quest for a three-peat. A-B will host Shrewsbury Tuesday morning at 9:30.

Saanvi Vutukur netted the first point, 6-0, 6-0, at second singles and Ashleigh Parlman, the 2019 state individual champion, won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1.

“I’ve played under a lot of pressure and this one I definitely had a little bit of a lead, so I didn’t feel as stressed,” said Surapaneni “It definitely was nice having everyone cheer at the end of our match.”

Wellesley (18-3) rallied for both doubles wins: Molly Plenge and Olivia Gabbay beat Lindsay Ristalno and Anjal Dasari (6-1, 6-2), and Tess Moller and Margot Galligan outlasted Makena Muindi and Anwita Kasar (6-2, 3-6, 10-5 tie break).

Advertisement

“We’ve had great players who are dedicated to their teammates and dedicated to their school,” A-B coach Mike Gardner said.

Kevin Stone reported from Acton.