Norton wrestling squad is right at home in Division 3 state semifinal victory

Norton (8-1-1) won nine of 11 contested matches, and picked up 12 points via forfeits at 106 pounds and 113 pounds.

It was a final sendoff for second-seeded Norton, which after a 52-15 trouncing of Tri-Valley League foe and Central champion Ashland inside a sweltering gym, will move on to the state final with a chance to win its third championship since 2012.

At the end of Monday’s Division 3 state semifinal, the South champion Norton wrestling team lined up on the center of the mat and their fans gave the Lancers a standing ovation.

The Lancers will face North champion Triton (11-0) Thursday morning at 10 in Byfield.

“It’s exciting. Because of COVID we couldn’t really practice as much,” said Norton senior 152-pounder Nate Tripolone.

“We didn’t have a wrestling room for a really long time. Just hard work, and we got here.”

The momentum-boosting match came early in the meet. Norton led, 12-6, heading into the 126-pound match between Ashland’s Nora Quitt and Norton’s Nolan Winfield. Ashland’s Benny Herrera had just picked up a 58-second pin at 120. Quitt led Winfield — a first-year wrestler — 3-2 after two periods. Winfield chose to start the third period in the bottom position. Quitt worked for the pin, albeit slowly, and she was called twice for stalling, the second time with 1:18 left in the period, which gave Winfield the match-tying point. The match moved into overtime, where Winfield got the winning takedown to win, 5-3, and put Norton up, 15-6.

“Nolan stepped up and got us a key win,” Norton coach Patrick Coleman said.

Tripolone and his twin brother, Anthony, swapped weight classes to better improve both their odds of winning.

Norton beat Ashland during their regular-season meet, but only 40-33. In the regular-season dual, Ashland’s Nick Crupi pinned Nate Tripolone at 145. Anthony defeated Crupi via a 10-2 major decision on Monday. Then, Nate, wrestling at 152, pinned Jivan Baghsarian in 4:52, putting Norton ahead 36-6. Ashland (8-6) also got wins from Matt Gillis (forfeit, 182 pounds) and Dan Tokar (5-0 decision at 195 pounds).

Division 2 State

Natick 46, Whittier 27 — Inside the Natick gymnasium, with no air conditioning, the host Redhawks (13-0) cranked up the heat in the middle weights, starting with senior Nick Kruczynski’s first-period pin at 132 pounds and pulled away for the semifinal victory over Whittier (8-6).

“I love the feeling of being the first one to spark the noise, but love seeing everyone else come in and see if they can one-up me,” Kruczynski said.

Junior Sammy Papadopoulos (138), sophomore Mike Anniballi (145), senior captain Jake Adelmann (160), and junior David Seiche (170) all earned first-period pins.

“Middle guys who have more experience, we know we need to build confidence back in the team and get momentum back on our side by getting those pins,” Adelmann said.

Sophomore Tucker Vician (152) and junior Alex Giberson (182) also won matches for Natick to keep the momentum going. Adelmann, Kruczynski, and coach Bob Anniballi lauded Vician for a win over a foe he had lost to earlier this season.

“Earlier in the season at a match, here at home, he caught me in a move and pinned me pretty quick,” Vician said. “I was embarrassed about it. Today I just went out, did my best, I was kind of angry, wanted to redeem myself.”

Natick will host the Burlington-Plymouth South winner in the state final on Thursday.

“We took on their best wrestler at 195, who is normally 182, with [sophomore] Bennett Sonneborn,” said Annaballi. “ He kept that match close. That’s how you win meets.”

“They battled a lot of humidity in here. Great team victory.”

Division 1 State

St. John’s Prep 65, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 3 — Facing a thin Pioneer lineup with just five wrestlers, the Eagles (16-0) soared into Wednesday’s state final against New Bedford in Danvers at 4 p.m. Alex Schaeublin (106), Tyler Knox (120), Elias Hajali (126), Nick Curley (132), Adam Schaeublin (138), Ethan Barnes-Felix (145), Rawson Iwanicki (152), Jordan Young (170), Garrett Dunn(182), Zach Richardson(220), and Charlie Smith (285) earned victories.

Boys’ volleyball

Division 1 South

Needham 3, Brookline 0 — The Rockets (20-0) continued their spring of dominance, capturing the program’s fifth South title since 2015 with a 25-19, 25-14, and 25-15 victory over their Bay State Conference rival. Needham, which has not lost a set this season, beat Brookline in all four meetings.

“Brookline served tough, and I thought we received serve really well, and I thought we were pretty efficient offensively,” coach Dave Powell said. Owen Fanning (11 kills), Ben Putnam (10 kills) and Will Patches (9 kills) spearheaded the Rockets in the victory. Next up: a state semifinal matchup against North champion Westford Wednesday at 4. “Our game play doesn’t really change,” Powell said. “We like to dominate simple -- just do the simple things better than anyone else.”

Division 1 North

Westford 3, North Andover 0 — Behind the efforts of senior Elliot Bradley (13 kills, 1 block, 1 ace), senior Fabian Arnold (11 kills, 1 ace), and junior Jake Aylward (8 kills, 3 blocks), the Grey Ghosts (14-2) controlled throughout most of the Division 1 North final. “For the most part we held together quite well [and] got some strings of points,” said coach Brandon Eang. A daunting matchup with 20-0 Needham awaits on Wednesday at 4. Eang hopes to keep his squad at ease ahead of the state semifinals. “The bottom line is I told my players, just go out and have fun,” he said. “Enjoy the moment.”

AJ Traub reported from Natick. Ethan Fuller, Emma Healy, and Andrew Lin contributed.















