Pierce Gregory and Dover-Sherborn boys’ lacrosse have finally earned a shot at a repeat in D3

“It’s been a long wait,” Gregory, a Bryant University commit, said after tallying 11 points (six goals, five assists) against the Clippers. “It’s really satisfying to see a lot of hard work from me and my teammates paying off.”

State champions in 2019, the Raiders never got a chance to properly defend their title amid the cancellation of the 2020 season. Turns out, Gregory and D-S will get a chance to repeat after all following a 17-10 win over Newburyport at Nora Searle field Monday night to advance to the Division 3 final.

DOVER — Waiting has been the hardest part for Pierce Gregory and his Dover-Sherborn boys’ lacrosse teammates.

D-S will face the winner of Tuesday’s Norwell-Wahconah game for the state title on Thursday.

The Raiders (16-2), champions of the Central/East section, had their hands full against the North champion Clippers (15-2), fresh off their first sectional title.

Newburyport scored the game’s first goal 43 seconds in on a rip from Kennedy Heath, tied the game at 2-2 on a Ryan Cottone offering after D-S awoke and made things interesting early in the fourth quarter with a 4-0 run to trim a seven-goal deficit down to three 3:02 into the final frame.

But Gregory and the Raiders, who had a 4-0 run of their own in the second quarter to break things open, added a second four-goal burst to close the Clippers out. Gregory featured prominently on both runs, assisting on three goals in the second quarter and scoring twice himself with another helper in the fourth.

As part of a program that’s won five state titles since 2012, Gregory said that the drive for one this spring is in part for last year’s seniors, which never had a chance to compete for a sixth.

“They didn’t even get a shot,” Gregory said. “We’re not just playing for ourselves; we’re playing for them.”

Ryan Portalla made 10 saves for Newburyport.