Red Sox’ sweep of Yankees delivered high ratings for NESN

The Red Sox weren’t the only winners in their weekend sweep of the Yankees. The two games NESN aired, on Friday night and Sunday afternoon, delivered the two highest ratings for Red Sox broadcasts on the network since Opening Day 2020.

The 5-3 win over the Yankees Friday drew a 7.1 household rating, the network’s highest since the 2020 opener last July 24 against the Orioles during the pandemic-abbreviated season. The Red Sox’ 9-2 win to complete the sweep Sunday afternoon delivered a 6.04 household rating.