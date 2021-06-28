Sam Belliveau, St. John’s Prep double up Lincoln-Sudbury for Division 1 North baseball title

With the Division 1 North title hanging in the balance, Belliveau fired an inside two-seam fastball to the next batter and induced a soft roller to second.

Then, Lincoln-Sudbury cracked back-to-back hits off the St. John’s Prep ace and scored a run. Two fielding errors plated another run and all of a sudden it was a two-run game and the host Warriors had the bases loaded with one out. The fans were loud.

Sam Belliveau entered the bottom of the seventh inning with a comfortable four-run lead. He was cruising along, three outs away from securing a no-hitter.

Payton Palladino fielded the ball and flipped to DJ Pacheco at second, who completed the double play with a strike to first, propelling the fourth-seeded Eagles to a 4-2 win over the second-seeded Warriors in Sudbury.

“That whole inning I just settled in with the two-seam,” Belliveau said. “I trusted the defense and I knew if I kept throwing the two-seam I’d get a ground ball. Payton, DJ, and Webster turned that huge double play and that was it.”

Sam Belliveau was dominant on the mound for much of the game for St. John's Prep, carrying a perfect game into the sixth and no-hitter into the seventh. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Belliveau fittingly was mobbed by his teammates on the mound after the double play, which capped a stellar performance by the UMass-bound senior. The 6-foot-1-inch righthander retired 17 straight batters to start the game, nine of them coming via the strikeout.

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Belliveau’s high fastball breezed the brim of Evan Munuz’s helmet to end the perfect game. In the seventh, Connor Peek broke up the no-hitter with a single and scored on a double from Thomas Rogers.

Palladino booted a potential game-ending double-play ball to keep the inning alive.

On the next pitch, he redeemed himself by starting the winning 4-6-3 DP. The top of the Lincoln-Sudbury order was due up next.

“The physical mistakes are fine but it’s the mental part after we talk about,” Prep coach Dan Letarte said. “For him to make that double play, I’ll never forget that.”

St. John’s Prep (14-3) scored its runs with the long ball off L-S ace and DCL MVP Robbie O’Connor.

Pat D’Amico belted the first pitch of the game way over the fence in left center for a 1-0 lead. After Shane Williams doubled the lead in the fourth with an RBI single, Kyle Webster smacked a fastball over the fence in right field for a two-run homer and a 4-0 lead. The Prep never looked back.

“For Pat to set the table like that it’s huge,” Belliveau said. “He’s a leader for us and that’s what leaders do.”

St. John's Prep center fielder Shane Williams holds up his glove after robbing Lincoln-Sudbury's Heath Albert of an extra base hit. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Division 1 South

Xaverian 5, Franklin 4 — John Connolly picked the perfect time to play the game of his life. The Xaverian senior not only blasted a pair of home runs, but he got the final four outs on the mound during a nail-biting road win over top-seeded Franklin in the Division 1 South championship game.

“It’s that old joke where he did everything but drive the bus here, right?” Xaverian coach Gerry Lambert chuckled. “Four RBIs, a four-out save, staying money with a 3-1 count and throwing two strikes with the season in the balance? He’s an experienced, grinding guy. . . . We needed his experience and leadership today.”

While his two home runs accounted for 80 percent of the third-seeded Hawks’ runs, Connolly’s crowning moment came on the mound when he fell behind Franklin’s cleanup hitter Nate Cooke 3-1 with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth and Xaverian clinging to a one-run lead. Connolly reared back and popped the glove with back-to-back letter-high fastballs to strike out Cooke and end the threat.

“I was just pounding strikes,” said Connolly, who will play at Endicott. “It’s a simple game and I try to keep it as basic as possible.”

Xaverian (16-1) claimed its first sectional title since it won the Division 1 state championship in 2012, although the Hawks have played in the Super 8 three times since then. They opened the scoring in the third when Liam Foley reached on an error and scored on a single by starter Ryan Douglas, who earned the win with 5⅓ innings of three-run ball.

With Douglas and catcher Matt Brinker on base, Connolly came up with two outs and ripped a three-run homer that easily cleared the fence in left-center. It was his first home run in three years starting for the Hawks.

“It couldn’t have come at a better time,” Connolly said, “and with the best team I could possibly dream of. These kids are great.”

But Franklin wasn’t ready to fold things up and call it a season.

“We hit them in the mouth with those four runs but they got right back on it and strung all those hits together, a lot of them with two strikes,” Lambert said. “Our pitchers made a lot of great pitches and they kept battling and battling and battling.”

The Panthers (16-2), who outhit the Hawks 10-6 but stranded 10 runners, clawed back with three runs in the fourth. The rally started with a two-out single from Jack Marino, followed by a single from Eisig Chen and a walk from CJ Jette. Pinch hitter Jacob Jette laced an RBI single and Ryan Gerety followed with a two-run hit to pull the Panthers within 4-3.

Connolly added some breathing room with a solo blast to nearly the same spot in left-center, but Franklin got it back in the bottom of the sixth when freshman Henry DeGeorgeo raced home on a wild pitch. Just like he did in the semifinals, Justice Ciampa came up with a big play, throwing out CJ Jette at home on a single to right.

After Connolly came in and ended the threat by striking out Cooke, he allowed a one-out single to Marino in the seventh, but buckled down and got a strikeout and a lineout to end it.

“Pure emotion went through my body,” he said of getting the final out. “It’s the best feeling of my life so far. It’s unreal.”

Xaverian will host North champion St. John’s Prep at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the state semifinal. The Hawks beat the Eagles, 4-2, on May 13 and 2-1 on May 31. Connolly threw 26 pitches Monday, leaving him available to pitch Wednesday.

Division 2 North

St. Mary’s 2, Masconomet 0 — Terence Moynihan stepped up to the plate with runners on first and second and one out in a scoreless game in the fifth inning. The senior was just trying to poke the ball to the opposite field and move the runners over.

Facing a 1-2 count, the righthanded-hitting Moynihan got an outside fastball and lined it into the right-center gap, scoring Andrew Luciano and Aiven Cabral with a decisive triple to lead the sixth-seeded Spartans (19-6) to a second consecutive sectional title at Fraser Field.

St. Mary’s will defend its Division 2 state title in a 2019 rematch against South champion Hopkinton.

“I got two inside pitches and got jammed a little bit,” Moynihan said. “I just took that pitch and drove it. That’s all I needed.”

Freshman righthander Eric Bridges did the rest, firing a four-hit shutout with seven strikeouts to earn the win. Bridges issued one walk and only allowed two Masco runners to reach scoring position. That came in the third inning when eighth-seeded Masco (13-6) loaded the bases with one out. But Bridges got a groundout and strikeout to escape the threat and cruised from there.

“I just go out there and pitch,” Bridges said. “I don’t care what game it is. It’s just focus and compete and have my teammates back as they have my back.”

With Bridges and junior ace Cabral (3 runs in 58 innings) leading the way, St. Mary’s has won 13 of 14 since falling to Masco, 5-2, on May 25. Spartans pitching has allowed just six total runs in the 13 wins and will have Cabral available in the state championship game.

“For Eric to finish the way he did tonight, I’m pretty damn proud of him,” St. Mary’s coach Derek Dana said. “Our team has really bought in. The defense has been excellent, the pitchers pound the strike zone, and we come up with timely hits.”

Division 2 South

Hopkinton 2, Milton 0 — Hopkinton’s Joshua Fischer was pitching a gem with six outs standing between him, the Division 2 South title, and the opportunity to hold Milton scoreless for the first time this season.

The fifth-seeded Hillers were leading by a run in the sixth inning and, with the Nos. 3-5 hitters up to bat for the second-seeded Wildcats, the senior knew he needed to lock in. After striking out junior Northeastern commit Charlie Walker, Fischer found himself in a 3-0 hole against senior Colin Hoey.

“I just thought, ‘You know what, throw strikes. They haven’t been able to get a good piece off my fastball yet, so I might as well just throw strikes and see what happens instead of just trying to strike them out,’ ” Fischer said.

He succeeded, retiring the cleanup hitter and getting out of the inning on a groundout. The Hillers (16-3) added a run in the seventh and won the game after three pop flies ended the matchup. Fischer went the distance, picking up a sectional shutout win with seven strikeouts.

“[Fischer]’s the best that our school has ever had,” coach Steve Simoes said. “I told him that before today. I knew that, despite how good they were, that we would be in the game. I knew it would be a one-run, two-run game because he always gives us a chance to win.”

Hopkinton’s runs came at timely moments, scoring first in the fourth inning on a single by senior Cameron Jerrett (2 for 3) that brought in senior Ronald Shamus (2 for 4). The Hillers added a run on a seventh-inning single by senior Conor Kelly (1 for 3) that plated senior Cameron Mulvaney (2-for-4). Fischer praised the work ethic and hustle of the team that rushed to celebrate with him on the mound after the final out.

“It doesn’t matter how our offense does,” Fischer said. “Our defense will win championships, and I’m so happy for them.”

The Hopkinton baseball team poses with the banner following its 2-0 victory over Milton for the Division 2 South championship. Ethan McDowell

Division 3 North

Bishop Fenwick 6, Stoneham 0 — After Christian Loescher struck out Patrick McNamara on an inside fastball to end the game, the Bishop Fenwick pitcher pretended to sheath a sword in celebration as his teammates toppled onto him. The gesture was emblematic of the visiting Crusaders’ incredible tournament run, winning five straight games as the No. 18 seed to win the Division 3 North baseball championship, reclaiming the title the Crusaders also win in 2019.

Bishop Fenwick (13-11) has not allowed a run in the last four contests. Loescher, a Stonehill commit, kept hitters from No. 4 seed Stoneham (12-4) guessing all afternoon. The senior allowed one hit, walked four, and struck out nine.

“It was all about confidence,” Loescher said. “I came in wanting to win, knowing that we were going to win. That’s what we did.”

Loescher kept the Spartans lineup off-balance with a combo of a power fastball, clocking in low-to-mid 80s, and a curveball that had hitters on their front foot, fooled by the stark contrast in velocity. The Peabody native struck out the first four hitters he faced, routinely getting ahead in the count and ripping his curveball to finish at-bats.

“It was nice to get ahead; it felt great,” Loescher said. “Once you get out of that first inning, you’re just riding.”

With the bases loaded in the sixth for the Spartans, Crusaders senior center fielder Tucker Destino reeled in a fly ball and uncorked a missile to home plate. Junior catcher Chris Faraca pirouetted and stuck the tag on senior Nick Bamforth, who was charging down the third base line. The standout defensive play kept the Spartans off the scoreboard and crushed the momentum brewing in their favor.

“It’s incredible, we were an 8-11 team and we were struggling,” Bishop Fenwick coach Russ Steeves said. “We were hitting under .200, we were not a hitting club. If we had regular rules, we wouldn’t have even made this tournament. I think once they realized that it was a new season and that nothing mattered, they just came together as a team.”

The Bishop Fenwick baseball team celebrates its Division 3 North championship victory at Stoneham. Cam Kerry

Division 3 South

Medfield 11, Middleborough 0 — The Medfield bats show no sign of slowing down this postseason. After scoring 37 runs in their first three playoff games, the third-seeded Warriors kept pace at the plate with a rout of top-seeded and undefeated Middleborough in the Division 3 South championship game.

“These guys battled all the way through,” Medfield coach David Worthley said. “Early on in the season we were just going to win one pitch, and then the at-bat, then the inning and then the game. We’ve been able to do that and it’s been great.”

Aided by a pair of errors, Medfield (19-1) jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning. The Warriors added one more in the second, three in the fourth, and one in the fifth.

Pepperdine-bound shortstop Jack Goodman scored three runs and stole three bases, while Tufts-bound left fielder Ben Leonard knocked in a pair of runs and scored a pair. Medfield’s lineup finished with 11 hits and five walks.

“We just try to win baseball games with quality at-bats,” Worthley said. “Our guys really came out and did that today.”

Meanwhile, Penn commit Thomas Shurtleff wasn’t at his most efficient on the mound, but he still managed four innings of shutout ball, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out six. He left after throwing 69 pitches, leaving him available for a potential state championship game.

Middleborough (18-1), which cycled through four pitchers, was undone by five errors leading to nine unearned runs. Offensively, Middleborough loaded the bases in both the first and fifth innings with nothing to show for it. It marked first-year head coach Josh Porter’s first loss at the helm.

Medfield, which lost the 2015 Div. 2 South final to Middleborough and hasn’t won a sectional crown since 1997 (Div. 3 South), will face North champion Bishop Fenwick in a state semifinal.

Division 4 North

Saint Joseph Prep 6, Rockport 5 — Just when St. Joseph Prep catcher Jackson Savoy could start to see a comeback brewing for Rockport in the top of the seventh inning, instead of getting nervous, he settled down into his heels.

The crowd, dominated by Rockport fans, began to swell, and the seventh-seeded Vikings (9-10) had trimmed SJP’s lead from four to one, with the go-ahead run at the plate. But faced with the utmost of pressure, the senior tagged a runner out at home for the fourth-seeded Phoenix’ second out.

All that was left was a fly out, and SJP (9-6) rushed the field to celebrate a Division 4 North title.

“I just stayed in my head,” Savoy said. “I just made sure to focus on one thing and one thing only, which is the objective to win.”

Two-and-a-half scoreless innings to open the game gave way to an explosive bottom of the third for the Phoenix, as Savoy’s triple brought in Jack Lynch for SJP’s first run. A double from John Bennett brought Savoy across, and Chuck Nolan singled to drive in Bennett for an early 3-0 lead.

The Phoenix added another in the fourth, but what looked like a triple for Paul Connaughton was ruled a single and out after the senior missed second base, cutting the inning short. After that early miscue, Connaughton responded with inning-ending snags in both the fifth and seventh frames.

“He always makes things interesting, but he played a hell of a game,” SJP coach Ed McDonald said. “There were a couple times where he made some errors where it could have taken him out of the game, but he still stuck with it, and we’re happy to be on the winning outcome of that.”

The Vikings scored two runs in the fifth, one in the sixth, and two in the seventh, but the comeback bid came up just short. “We practice high-level situations, and at the end, they want the ball in their hand,” McDonald said.

Division 4 South

Abington 9, Cohasset 3 — In the top of the third inning of the Division 4 South championship, Cohasset plated three runs against Abington starter Aidan O’Donnell to tie the game.

In the bottom of the third, O’Donnell answered by driving in the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly to right field, the first of six unanswered Abington runs, propelling the fourth-seeded Green Wave to victory.

“I used to be kind of a head case,” said O’Donnell, who went 6⅔ innings, struck out 10 and scattered three hits while allowing three runs. “But I knew I had to help myself out, have a short memory and calm the moment down and bounce back.”

After conceding the three runs in the third, O’Donnell settled into a rhythm, only walking one.

“I just started attacking hitters with my fastball, and when they started catching up to it in the sixth and seventh I mixed in my slider and curveball to change the timing, but my fastball was on today,” O’Donnell said.

Abington (12-3) received offensive contributions throughout the lineup, with seven different hitters reaching base and Aaron Siegal, John Polito and Stephen Madden each driving in multiple runs.

“That was a defining moment for us, we came right back at them after we had built up that three run lead,” Abington coach Steve Perakslis said. “We just had some real big hits, which gave us a little bit of wiggle room.”

No. 10 seed Cohasset finished 11-6.

Colin Bannen reported from Abington, Emma Healy from Cleveland Circle, Cam Kerry from Stoneham, Brendan Kurie from Middleborough and Franklin, and Ethan McDowell from Milton.