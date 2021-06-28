With name, image, and likeness guidelines set to become law, NCAA council recommends ditching long-held rules

The NCAA Division I Council recommended Monday that the NCAA cease its long-held amateurism rules regarding name, image and likeness rights.
The 24-member NCAA Division I Board of Directors will meet and review that historic recommendation Wednesday, the eve of the July 1 date that athletes rights advocates have been pointing toward with anticipation for months. On that day, seven of the 20 states that have passed laws enabling athletes the NIL option will see those laws go into effect. The seven are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky (by executive order from Gov. Andy Beshear), Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. An eighth state, Arizona, has a law passed and going into effect on July 23.
Advertisement
Twelve more states have laws going into effect in 2022, 2023 and 2025, but some might move to bring those laws closer to the present.
The 40-member NCAA Division I Council, comprised largely of athletic directors from various universities, said the athletes in the states with such laws should abide by those laws rather than by the old NCAA rules, while the athletes in the states without such laws also could benefit from NIL endeavors without suffering penalty from the NCAA. It said that the athletes could employ “a professional services provider for NIL activities,” and that athletes should report all such endeavors “consistent with state law or school and conference requirements to their school.”