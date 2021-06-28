With name, image, and likeness guidelines set to become law, NCAA council recommends ditching long-held rules

The NCAA Division I Council recommended Monday that the NCAA cease its long-held amateurism rules regarding name, image and likeness rights.

The 24-member NCAA Division I Board of Directors will meet and review that historic recommendation Wednesday, the eve of the July 1 date that athletes rights advocates have been pointing toward with anticipation for months. On that day, seven of the 20 states that have passed laws enabling athletes the NIL option will see those laws go into effect. The seven are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky (by executive order from Gov. Andy Beshear), Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. An eighth state, Arizona, has a law passed and going into effect on July 23.