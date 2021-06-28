Yankees equipment truck gets stuck at Fenway Park after Red Sox complete sweep

Following New York’s 9-2 loss — which manager Aaron Boone called “a serious punch in the mouth” — the Yankees’ equipment truck ran into what appeared to be the door to a loading dock as it exited Fenway Park.

Fenway Park added insult to injury for the Yankees on Sunday, after the Red Sox completed their second three-game sweep over their rivals this season.

Presumably, when the truck was freed, someone told the Yankees not to take Storrow Drive.

The Yankees sounded despondent after the three-game sweep dropped them 6.5 games behind the first-place Red Sox, who overtook the Rays again for first in the division on Sunday. Yankees starter Gerrit Cole gave up five runs on eight hits.

“Everyone was well aware of the importance of this game,’' Cole told reporters after the loss. “It’s a pretty brutal feeling to let the team down like that.”

Boone said the Yankees’ consistency has been a problem all season.

“Am I concerned about it? Yeah,” Boone said. “We’re creeping up on the halfway point of this season. Too many highs and lows.”

The Red Sox, meanwhile, felt good after claiming their third win in a row and their fourth of six during a crucial week against American League East opponents.

“I think the statement is we’re here to win,” reliever Garrett Whitlock said. “This isn’t just another year for the Red Sox. We’ve got a competitive team, and we’re trying to go out there and win every single day, and we believe we can win every single day.”