With season 3 looming, hints at determining the story line of ‘Succession’

The last time I saw Logan Roy was October of 2019, at the end of the second season of “Succession,” smirking at the boldness of his middle son’s betrayal. It was a resonant moment, one that left me and the show’s many fans eager for the next chapter.

But the third season has been delayed for what has seemed like forever. Now comes official news from HBO: The show, which won an Emmy as best drama for season 2, will definitely be back this fall. Along with the regular cast, the new episodes will feature Alexander Skarsgard (as a confrontational CEO and tech founder) and Adrien Brody (as a billionaire investor who becomes pivotal in the battle for Waystar).