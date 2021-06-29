With season 3 looming, hints at determining the story line of ‘Succession’

The last time I saw Logan Roy was October of 2019, at the end of the second season of “Succession,” smirking at the boldness of his middle son’s betrayal. It was a resonant moment, one that left me and the show’s many fans eager for the next chapter.
But the third season has been delayed for what has seemed like forever. Now comes official news from HBO: The show, which won an Emmy as best drama for season 2, will definitely be back this fall. Along with the regular cast, the new episodes will feature Alexander Skarsgard (as a confrontational CEO and tech founder) and Adrien Brody (as a billionaire investor who becomes pivotal in the battle for Waystar).
Here’s the bland plot description for the new season, if you’re of a mind to micro-analyze it for possible clues: “Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy begins Season 3 in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”
In a recent interview with The Times, writer and executive producer Georgia Pritchett said she thinks creator Jesse Armstrong won’t let the series go on and on, which is great news. “I think the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four,” Pritchett said. “We’re at the end of filming season three, so at this point Jesse is saying only one more. But that happens every time. We’ve got a good end in sight.”
