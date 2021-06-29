Antitrust cops are no match for Facebook

It’s been called a stunning defeat for the government, probably by those who are easily stunned. In fact, it was clear from the beginning that this was going to be a tough one. Besides, even if regulators prevail in the end, it’s hard to see how that would do much to diminish the company’s outsize influence on our lives.

The Federal Trade Commission has less than a month to come up with an acceptable argument for breaking up the giant social media company Facebook . So said a federal judge on Monday as he dismissed an antitrust case filed against Facebook by the feds and a similar complaint lodged by the attorneys general of New York, Massachusetts, and almost every other state.

Advertisement

Both the FTC and the states wanted to undo Facebook’s 2012 acquisition of the photo-sharing app Instagram and its 2014 buyout of the messaging service WhatsApp. Never mind that the federal government had approved both deals at the time they were made; the government is now seeking a multibillion-dollar do-over.

Not likely, but not impossible, said US District Judge James Boasberg. Too much time has elapsed for the states to seek a reversal of the acquisitions; that’s why Boasberg tossed the states’ lawsuit altogether. But there’s no time limit on federal action, so it’s just possible the FTC and its new wunderkind chair, Lina Khan, could force Facebook to unwind the Instagram and WhatsApp deals.

Just one thing, though: Boasberg said the FTC must first demonstrate that Facebook is a monopoly and therefore subject to the antitrust laws.

But of course, Facebook is a monopoly. Nearly everybody uses it, even if they hate it, right?

It’s not nearly that simple. Let’s go with data from Pew Research and say that about 70 percent of US adults use Facebook. Not a literal monopoly, but close enough. Still, this simply proves that the great majority of us log onto Facebook from time to time. That doesn’t mean we spend all our online time there.

Advertisement

While Facebook has around 195 million daily users in the United States and Canada, rival online hangout Reddit has 52 million stateside, and Twitter rings up about 38 million. There are other well-established alternatives like the video game streaming service Twitch and the voice, video, and texting service Discord. And don’t forget the amazing rise of China’s TikTok, which has about 90 million US subscribers.

Each of these companies, and others as well, amount to real competition for Facebook. Every minute I spend posting messages on Reddit or viewing TikTok videos means lost ad revenue for Facebook. You’d better believe that Mark Zuckerberg regards these companies as genuine competitors, because they are.

Another problem for the monopoly case is the price tag for a Facebook account: Zero. Monopolies are supposed to be broken up when they hurt consumers by raising prices. But why break up a monopoly that charges consumers nothing at all?

Of course, Facebook makes its money from selling advertising, so it could use its monopoly power to impose unfair ad rates on its paying customers. But in advertising, the company is nowhere near a monopoly. Facebook’s $35 billion in ad revenue last year is dwarfed by Google’s $67 billion. And lately Amazon has become an advertising titan, as well. Its ad revenue doubled over the past two years to $14.6 billion in 2020. Not what you’d expect in a monopolized market.

Advertisement

But suppose the FTC threads this needle and convinces Boasberg that Facebook is in some sense a monopoly, Further suppose that the judge approves a plan to force a divestiture of Instagram and WhatsApp. So what?

That wouldn’t assuage privacy advocates who fret over Facebook’s strip-mining of our personal data. Post-breakup, we’d have three social media companies greedily gobbling up our personal data, instead of just one. More important, this remedy does nothing about “Facebook Blue,” the company’s original social network. It would still be by far the biggest of its kind, serving one-third of the human race.

This comprehensive reach is the main reason people use Facebook Blue. Remember the idea of dismantling Microsoft two decades ago? This would be even dumber. At least Microsoft’s individual pieces could have survived as stand-alone businesses. Not the original Facebook; it’s either a single global network or it’s nothing.

For instance, even without Instagram or WhatsApp, Facebook would still have the power to stifle speech judged too deceptive or too dangerous. Many of us celebrate as Facebook bars racist or antisemitic messages, or when it temporarily shuts down the account of former president Donald Trump.

But for months, Facebook barred messages suggesting the COVID-19 virus had escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China. Recently, the company reversed the ban, as a number of respected scientists said the hypothesis might be true. In short, Facebook tried to stifle a scientific debate on a matter of critical importance, because the company decided that its two billion users would be better off not knowing about it.

Advertisement

That’s a scary amount of clout, even if Facebook isn’t a monopoly. Which is why reining in the company’s power will take a lot more than an antitrust lawsuit, especially one that’s likely to fail.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeTechLab.