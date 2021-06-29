Longtime director of Boston rape crisis center leaves amid a broiling controversy over racial equity

What wasn’t mentioned were the circumstances surrounding Scaramella’s sudden departure: a broiling controversy over racial equity that resulted in 32 people — more than half the nonprofit’s staff — sending the board a letter of no-confidence detailing what they said was her failure to “rise to the current challenge of addressing white supremacy.”

When the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center announced on its website in early June that longtime executive director Gina Scaramellawas retiring at the end of the month, the board of directors lauded the innovative ways she had helped survivors of sexual assault in her 26 years at the agency and highlighted glowing praise from supporters, including Representative Ayanna Pressley.

Scaramella “is clearly not the right leader to build upon BARCC’s stated commitment to anti-racist work and build a path to representing and working with the diverse communities in the BARCC service area,” the May 14 letter states.

No employees who spoke to the Globe were willing to go on the record about their concerns. But the indictment of Scaramella and the organization’s culture appeared to follow months of upheaval at one of the most prominent rape crisis centers in the country, according to interviews with more than a dozen current and former staff members and people close to the situation, as well as e-mails and documents obtained by the Globe.

Some employees of color said that they have been silenced, disregarded, and held back for years. This smoldering discontent was stoked by a handful of outspoken employees, according to internal e-mails from staffers to the board and a number of employees. In January, an Asian American senior staffer filed a grievance with the board of directors against Scaramella over alleged racial discrimination and retaliation, and over the next few months, a newly hired diversity and inclusion consulting company abruptly quit, more people came forward with claims of race-related retaliation, and a furor erupted when staffers were told not to discuss what was going on, according to internal e-mails and employees. Scaramella’s hands were tied by a board that directed her not to engage with staff, according to a person close to the situation, which left her unable to quell the tide rising against her.

Scaramella, who did not respond to attempts to reach her, strongly refutes the allegations against her, the person said, and an investigation by an outside law firm determined they were unfounded, according to the board. Multiple inquiries into race-related charges revealed no unlawful actions, the board said, but internal e-mails and interviews with staffers show the discontent kept growing.

Some BARCC staffers fear that the chaos enveloping the organization will hurt its ability to protect the survivors of sexual violence who are at the heart of their mission. But others point out that survivors of color need to see themselves represented in order to feel confident their needs will be met.

The crisis unfolded at a time of racial reckoning across the country, as the Black Lives Matter movement intensified, race-related tension and violence escalated, and communities of color grappled with the heavy toll of the COVID-19 pandemic. The climate is amplifying a long overdue need to improve equity at nonprofits, many of which serve diverse populations and are staffed by large numbers of people of color but run by white executives and overseen by mostly white boards, diversity and nonprofit consultants say. Staff members tend to be social justice advocates who aren’t afraid to push for progress, the consultants note, and young employees in particular have little patience for the slow pace at which long-established organizations implement change.

This call to action goes far beyond workplaces making their staff and leadership more diverse. It’s also about addressing a society geared toward whiteness that, intentionally or not, doesn’t value everyone equally, diversity experts say. And when people of color start pointing out the injustices they experience on a daily basis, tensions can rise.

BARCC board president April Evans said in a statement that there is no greater priority than “acknowledging that these concerns are legitimate . . . and repairing the trust that has been lost.” The organization has brought in an interim diversity consultant, she noted, and is in talks with YW Boston to take over and fully assess the nonprofit’s culture, among other efforts to understand “what it takes to be an anti-racist organization.”

“For any member of our team to believe they have been treated unfairly, inequitably, or with bias requires an examination of who we are as an organization and how we conduct ourselves,” she said.

BARCC, which has been run by Scaramella, who is white, for the past 17 years, has a $6 million budget, with 50 employees and more than 200 volunteers who answer hot line calls and support survivors. It is considered a national leader, with programs replicated by rape crisis centers around the country, and Scaramella is a sought-after expert in the field. Just over a third of the leadership team identifies as a person of color, according to the board, as do four of 14 board members and advisers.

But diversity and inclusion has been seen by some staff as a weak spot for Scaramella, and several staffers said they have been hurt by the agency’s failure to support them. They said their authority has been questioned, their opinions ignored, their diversity tokenized.

Those kinds of interactions are subtle but add up like “a million mosquito bites,” said an Asian American staffer of 15 years who just resigned, noting that there is an expectation that employees of color will assimilate to BARCC’s white culture.

The agency — which has a vision for “a society free of all forms of oppression” — has been attempting to change the perception that rape crisis centers are for “white hetero women,” one staffer said. Under Scaramella’s leadership, the organization continued her push to offer programs for men, increased antiracism training for employees and volunteers, launched bilingual services, and formed a trans and nonbinary group, among other efforts.

Then in January, the senior director filed a racial discrimination grievance with the board against Scaramella, who was later exonerated by the investigation, according to the board. The next month, the center started working with a diversity consultancy hired the previous year, but the agreement ended abruptly after just one meeting. At the direction of the board, Scaramella did not disclose the reason to staff, according to a person close to the matter, who said it was because the consultancy didn’t want to get pulled into the investigation of Scaramella.

During a meeting in mid-March, three more staffers of color said that they had also been retaliated against for speaking up about racial justice concerns, according to an e-mail sent from the leadership team to staff. This led to more independent investigations, which the board said also found no wrongdoing, and more accusations about employees being silenced and challenged when they brought up racial equity concerns.

As tensions mounted, the board directed Scaramella to send out a note on March 23 stating that diversity and inclusion matters could no longer be discussed until a trained consultant was in place, according to a person close to the situation — a directive that many believe is antithetical to BARCC’s freewheeling, open workplace culture.

Being muzzled enraged the staff, and led to a stream of inflammatory all-staff e-mails and contentious Zoom calls. Multiple communications reviewed by the Globe mentioned the agency’s “white supremacy culture,” referring to white behavior and values being considered the norm and therefore superior. “Denying and ignoring racism is violence,” one employee wrote. “How can I trust when I’ve heard repeatedly, ‘What about white people’s feelings?’ " wrote another.

“If there is any organization that should understand the value of listening to and believing the stories of people impacted by harm,” a group of clinical managers wrote, “it should be us.”

As the uprising intensified, there was great division among employees, including people of color who didn’t want to join in. One Black employee noted in an all-staff e-mail that while she, too, had been questioned and dismissed, she was scared to express the good experiences she’d had at BARCC due to the “silencing and bullying of staff of color . . . who may not agree with the tactics of those pushing for change.”

In an e-mail to the board, three senior directors came to Scaramella’s defense, saying “the drumbeat of dissension has been well orchestrated,” namely by the employee who filed a grievance against Scaramella. But leadership was clearly not aligned. A board member had affirmed that employee’s concerns, writing to her in January that “the white supremacist culture and systemic racism of this organization has not been a priority for the white leadership.”

Board member Duane de Four, a sexual-assault prevention educator, who is Black, is currently serving as interim executive director.

Amid the tumult, several staffers of color resigned, including the woman who filed the grievance. A Black employee who forcefully denounced the situation, and who had previously sent a string of “accusatory” messages to supervisors, according to an internal e-mail, was fired. The next day, the letter of no confidence was sent to the board, citing decisions that have “irreparably broken the trust between the executive director and the staff.” A group of volunteers who worked closely with the woman who was fired also called on Scaramella to step down.

The fact that everyone was working remotely contributed to the uproar, according to a person of color who works at BARCC. Without the ability to be in the same room, human connections were lost, she said, and staffers wrote abusive comments in Zoom chats that they wouldn’t have dared to say in person.

A staffer of color who contributed to the letter of no confidence said that demanding Scaramella’s resignation “wasn’t about Gina being a horrible racist,” it was a way to “make it all stop.” Another employee who signed the letter said she got caught up in the “groupthink” and now regrets putting her name on it.

Kim Dawkins, executive director of Pathways for Change,a rape crisis center in Worcester, was shocked that Scaramella had been forced out for race-related reasons, and incredulous that the board wasn’t standing behind her. “She has always paid very close attention and tried very hard as a white woman of power to make sure all voices are at the table,” she said.

The tumult at BARCC could have major ripple effects, she said, on funding as well as survivors “if they don’t feel like it’s a safe place that they can go.”

Some current and former employees said they are hopeful that the departure of Scaramella and others will allow the organization to move forward, while others insist that’s not truly possible if people aren’t being treated equitably.

The commitment to survivors at BARCC is as strong as ever, one person said, but tensions remain high: “The place is reeling.”

