Major league rugby team relocates from Weymouth to Quincy

The region’s major league rugby team, the New England Free Jacks, are relocating their home base from Weymouth to Quincy.

The team’s ownership has reached an agreement with Heritage Sports Ventures that would move home games to Veterans Memorial Stadium, a city-owned venue that is comanaged by HSV. The team will play its last 2021 home game there, on July 18, and then will play there throughout its 2022 season as well.

The team’s owners say Veterans Memorial offers more capacity (5,000 people versus 3,000) than the temporary structure being used at Union Point, the former Naval air station in South Weymouth. The stadium also is a better location for the rugby team, because it is closer to Boston and to the Red Line.