Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine should work against emerging variants, including Delta

“These new data are encouraging and reinforce our belief that the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine should remain protective against newly detected variants,” said Stéphane Bancel, chief executive of Moderna, in a press release. “These findings highlight the importance of continuing to vaccinate populations with an effective primary series vaccine.”

The Cambridge biotech said its vaccine produced neutralizing activity against the variants it tested, including strains of the virus that were first identified in India, Nigeria, and South Africa. Blood serum samples for the study were obtained from eight participants one week after their second Moderna shot.

Moderna announced the results of a variant study on Tuesday, which show its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine works against worrisome variants, including the Delta strain.

Advertisement

According to a pre-print of the study that was not peer reviewed, Moderna’s vaccine appeared to work best against the B.1.1.7, or Alpha, variant of the virus, first found in the United Kingdom. The company said there was minimal reduction in the vaccine’s effectiveness against the variant compared to how it worked against the original strain of the virus.

The study found that Moderna’s vaccine still produced neutralizing activity against other virus variants as well, including versions of the Beta, Delta, and Gamma strains, but there was a greater reduction in how well they performed.

These were laboratory tests in which blood from vaccinated people was mixed with viral variants.

Moderna said it is continuing to test booster vaccine candidates in clinical trials.

This story will be updated.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.