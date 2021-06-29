‘Fletch’ reboot starring Jon Hamm kicks off filming around Boston

“Fletch,” a critical and box office success back in the day, based on the novel by Gregory McDonald, follows Los Angeles Times reporter Irwin M. “Fletch” Fletcher, played by Chevy Chase, as he investigates a millionaire who may or may not be terminally ill and has hired Fletch to kill him.

The movie, “Confess, Fletch,” began filming around Boston on Monday, according to Hamm , giving South End and Worcester residents (or unsuspecting passersby) the chance to spot the “Mad Men” star playing the title role in the revival of the 1985 classic. Hamm was even spied at a Red Sox game over the weekend.

In the “Confess, Fletch” book, set in Boston, Fletch must clear his name in connection with the kidnapping of his soon-to-be father-in-law and the theft of a rare art collection belonging to his fiancée’s family.

“It’s very exciting,” said Hamm in an interview on the “Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon. “We all loved the movie growing up. It’s an ’80s staple, and we’re going to sort of reboot it and update it for the 2000s.”

The “Fletch” flick, which Miramax first announced last July, will be directed by Greg Mottola (“Superbad,” “Adventureland”) with a script by Zev Borow (“Lethal Weapon”). Marcia Gay Harden, Kyle MacLachlan, and Roy Wood Jr. will also star, with Hamm also sporting a coproducer credit.

The office of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette in Mercantile Center — which has not reopened since it was shuttered by the pandemic — is currently being transformed into a “Hollywood version of a Boston newsroom” for filming on Tuesday, June 29, according to the Telegram & Gazette. The crew began preparing the set on June 25.

“They come in and take what you have, and then they add a notebook here, and a pencil set there, and a stapler there, and find some records and kind of lay them out on the desk,” said Telegram & Gazette executive editor David Norman in an interview. “So they kind of stage it, but we like to think that 80 percent of what you’ll see is stuff that was already there.”

The Worcester Telegram & Gazette office was prepped for the filming of a "Fletch" reboot. Rick Cinclair/Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette

Scenic artist Jenna Sakelaris painted a wall behind the Telegram & Gazette reception desk to prepare for filming. Rick Cinclair/Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette

Something added for the movie, Norman said, were blown up black-and-white photos from the ’50s and ’60s of the old Telegram & Gazette newsroom, which the crew found by going through the newspaper’s photo archives.

“It’s a good morale booster for the staff,” said Norman, who plans to use the money from the location fee toward funding a paid college internship program at the newspaper for Worcester Public Schools students who go on to study journalism. “We’re a minor part of a bigger movie, but it is still very cool.”

The movie will also film at Cicero’s Cafe in Worcester — temporarily closed in preparation for filming on Tuesday — and the Worcester Police Department, the Telegram & Gazette article said.

Boston’s South End will also get a taste of Hollywood. “Fletch” will film at 160 West Newton St. near Columbus on July 1, with film crews already on site, according to a notice sent to the Rutland Square Association.

In Union Park, filming for another, unnamed movie by Countess Productions will take place from July 13 through July 23 at all hours, with some shoots ending as late as 3 a.m., according to a notice sent to the Union Park Neighborhood Association.

The majority of filming will happen inside two Union Park residences, the notice said, but there will also be daytime exterior filming. Countess was set to meet with residents on the sidewalk at the corner of Union Park and Shawmut Avenue on Monday to discuss the project and answer any questions about the filming process.

