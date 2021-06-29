Recipe: Bend the rules for Vietnamese rice noodle bowls, says author Andrea Nguyen, and use what’s available

Serves 4

When she makes this traditional Vietnamese rice noodle bowl, cookbook author and teacher Andrea Nguyen says, "I bend the rules because I'm cooking with what's available to me." The dish consists of marinated meat or poultry that's grilled outdoors or pan-grilled, a sauce called Nuoc Cham, made with Asian fish sauce and lime juice, and a lot of crispy garnishes, such as ribbons of lettuce, bean sprouts, and fresh herbs. Once you have the blueprint for the dish, called bun in Vietnamese (and pronounced "boon"), you can add oddments from your fridge such as leftover steak or grilled vegetables. After you make the simple Nuoc Cham, you can add thinly sliced chile peppers or a carrot cut into matchsticks or shredded. The single ingredient Nguyen insists you pay attention to is the rice noodles. "I'm picky about the noodles," she says. If you don't see them in your market, you can buy brown rice capellini, or go to the gluten-free section and see if there is all-rice thin spaghetti. Here's her tip for draining them so they don't clump: Invert a rice bowl in the colander, drain the noodles into the colander, and plunge the colander into cold water. Swish, drain again, and you'll rinse off the starch. But it's OK if they clump a little because they'll absorb the sauce better. Add-ins to rice noodle bowls include shrimp (grill them on skewers), tofu for a vegetarian bowl (she makes hers with a sriracha marinade), or any grilled pork chops or minced pork. The bowls, she says, can be tweaked endlessly. "You can still find pleasure and it's not like you're compromising."

MEAT AND NOODLES

2 cloves garlic, chopped 1 medium onion, chopped ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper, or more to taste ½ teaspoon Chinese five-spice powder 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar ½ teaspoon molasses or dark amber honey 1½ tablespoons Asian fish sauce 1 teaspoon soy sauce 1½ tablespoons canola or vegetable oil 1¼ pounds well-marbled beef tri-tip, New York strip steak, boneless pork shoulder, boneless country-style pork ribs, or skinless, boneless chicken thighs 1 package (6 to 8 ounces) small dried round rice noodles (maifun) or 1 package (10 to 12 ounces) dried rice capellini or thin spaghetti

1. Have on hand 10 skewers (6-inches long). If they are wood, soak them in hot water for 20 minutes.

2. In a food processor, combine the garlic, onion, pepper, five-spice powder, sugar, molasses or honey, fish sauce, soy sauce, and canola or vegetable oil. Whir them into a slightly coarse, liquid-y marinade. Transfer to a large bowl.

3. If using pork or beef, cut the meat across the grain into strips about 1-inch wide, 3-inches long, and a scant 1/4-inch thick. If using chicken, cut each thigh crosswise into 1-inch strips; if a thigh is super thick on one end, cut one or two gashes there to even out the thickness before cutting into strips. Transfer the meat or chicken to a bowl and add the marinade. Massage well.

4. Thread the meat or chicken onto the skewers, covering most of each one. Give each loaded skewer a gentle squeeze so the meat hugs the skewers. Set on a plate, cover, and marinate at room temperature for 30 minutes.

5. Meanwhile, bring a pot of unsalted water to a boil. Add the noodles and simmer according to package directions until tender. Drain the noodles into a colander, rinse with cold water, and set aside to drain well.

SAUCE

2 tablespoons sugar or 3 tablespoons maple syrup, or more if needed 3 tablespoons lime juice, or more if needed ½ cup warm water, or more if needed 2 teaspoons unseasoned Japanese rice vinegar (optional) 3 tablespoons Asian fish sauce

1. In a bowl, stir together the sugar or maple syrup, lime juice, and water. Taste for seasoning and add more sugar or maple syrup, 1 teaspoon at a time, or more lime juice. If the mixture is too strong, dilute with more warm water, 1 tablespoon at a time.

2. Stir in the rice vinegar, if using, and fish sauce. (The sauce can sit at room temperature for up to 8 hours before serving.)

SERVING

4 cups baby lettuce mix, cut into narrow ribbons with spines intact 4 handfuls bean sprouts or 1 Persian cucumber, shaved with a vegetable peeler into thin strips, or both ½ cup hand-torn fresh cilantro leaves ½ cup hand-torn fresh mint leaves, basil leaves, dill fronds, or a combination Extra canola or vegetable oil (for brushing and the pan) ⅔ cup unsalted roasted peanuts or cashews, coarsely chopped if large

1. Set 4 large shallow bowls on the counter. Divide the lettuce and bean sprouts among them. Add cilantro and mint, and the other herbs, if using, reserving 2 tablespoons for garnish. Divide the noodles among the bowls. Set aside.

2. Brush the meat lightly with oil. Lightly oil a cast-iron stove-top grill pan or a cast-iron skillet. Or light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grill grates with oil.

3. Cook the skewers for 8 to 12 minutes, turning often and basting with oil, or until the meat is slightly charred and cooked through. Nick a piece with a small knife to check.

4. Divide the meat among the bowls, add nuts and the reserved herbs. Serve with the sauce on the side.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from "Vietnamese Food Any Day"