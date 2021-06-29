Recipe: Dal, like this one with black lentils and fire-roasted peppers, is a staple dish in India

Serves 6

Dal, made from all kinds of lentils, is a staple dish in India. This Dal Makhani is from the north, but has become popular across the country, explains author Nandita Godbole on her blog, Curry Cravings Kitchen. The word makhani means "butter" and "Ma" is mother. So the dal is meant to be a rich, comforting food. The lentils are simmered with both butter and ghee, which is clarified butter (use all butter if you cannot find ghee). The key to good dal, writes Godbole, is soaking the lentils overnight. You need a full 24 hours, changing the water after 12 hours. Black lentils are in the bulk section of many supermarkets; they're tiny and shiny. Godbole simmers them with ginger paste (or finely chopped ginger), cayenne pepper, garam masala, fire-roasted tomatoes, and fenugreek powder. "Go with whatever ingredients are available," she says. Serve this dal with rice or naan.

1 cup black lentils 3 tablespoons butter 1 tablespoon ghee 1 large onion, finely chopped 1 tablespoon ginger paste or 1 piece (1-inch) fresh ginger, very finely chopped 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 tablespoon garam masala 2 teaspoons cayenne pepper 1 can (28 ounces) fire-roasted chopped tomatoes 1½ cups water Pinch of kasuri methi (fenugreek powder), optional 1 teaspoon sugar 1 teaspoon salt, or more to taste ½ cup heavy cream

1. In a bowl, combine the lentils with water to cover by several inches. Leave them to soak for 12 hours. Drain, rinse, and return to the bowl. Add water to cover by several inches. Soak 12 hours more. (Total soaking time is 24 hours.)

2. Drain the lentils into a colander and rinse with cold water. Tip the lentils into a large saucepan and add enough cold water to cover them by several inches. Bring to a boil, skim the froth that forms on the surface, and simmer for 30 minutes, or until the lentils are very soft and starting to fall apart. Drain but do not rinse.

3. Meanwhile, in a large flameproof casserole over medium heat, heat the butter and ghee. Add the onion and cook, stirring often, for 8 minutes, or until it is translucent. Add the ginger and garlic. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute more.

4. Stir in the garam masala, cayenne, and tomatoes. Cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes. Set aside to cool.

5. With an immersion blender or in a blender, puree the tomato mixture until smooth. Return it to the pan.

6. Add the lentils and 1 1/2 cups water. Stir well. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and cover the pan. Simmer, stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes.

7. Stir in the kasuri methi, if using, sugar, and salt. Continue simmering for 10 minutes, or until the lentils are very well flavored.

8. Stir in the cream before serving.

Sena Desai Gopal. Adapted from Nandita Godbole