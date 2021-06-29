Recipe: Singapore’s unofficial national dish, Hainanese Chicken Rice, features a gingery bird and aromatic jasmine rice

Serves 4

Singapore's unofficial national dish, Hainanese Chicken Rice, begins with a whole chicken that is poached or steamed, then shocked in an ice bath to stop the cooking process and prevent the chicken from drying out. The result is an extra-moist bird. The recipe from Cambridge resident Tse Wei Lim, co-owner of Backbar in Somerville, uses a lot of garlic for the condiment, which makes a zippy accompaniment for the chicken and rice. To make it he uses the long hot red peppers he finds at H Mart, which he mixes to a paste with ginger, lime juice, sugar and salt. The sauce sits overnight to mellow. Before you cook the chicken, remove the excess skin and fat (you'll render this later to cook the rice). Poach the bird in a covered pot barely large enough to hold it and after it's cooked, submerge it in icy water. Then render the chicken fat with garlic and ginger, and cook the rice in this flavorful fat with chicken poaching liquid. Spoon heaps of steaming rice onto plates alongside the chicken and cucumbers. Top with scallions and cilantro, and serve with ramekins of the garlicky condiment and Chinese dark soy sauce. The results are worth every extra step.

CONDIMENT

6 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped 1 piece (2 inches) fresh ginger, coarsely chopped 2 small red chiles, stemmed and seeded 2 teaspoons sugar 1 teaspoon salt Juice of 1 lime

1. In a food processor, pulse the garlic, ginger, and chiles until they form a chunky paste.

2. Add the sugar, salt, and lime juice. Pulse again until the mixture is well blended.

CHICKEN

1 whole chicken (3 to 4 pounds) 2 teaspoons Asian toasted sesame oil 4 cloves garlic, smashed 1 piece (2 inches) fresh ginger, smashed 2 scallions, trimmed at the root ends Salt, to taste

1. Have on hand a 6-quart flameproof casserole with a tight-fitting lid.

2. Fill the pan 3/4 full with water and bring to a boil. Lower the heat to simmer.

3. Meanwhile, cut off the excess skin and fat from the chicken; set it aside. Rub the chicken with sesame oil. Insert the garlic, ginger, and scallions into the chicken cavity.

4. Add a generous pinch of salt to the simmering water. Carefully lower the chicken into the water. Make sure it is fully submerged, with only a very small amount of breast not covered. Add more water if needed. Cover with the lid and poach the chicken for 30 to 40 minutes, or until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh registers 165 degrees.

5. Fill a very large bowl or stock pot with ice and cold water. Carefully transfer the chicken to the ice water. Let it sit for 5 minutes or until the chicken is cool but not cold. Lift out and transfer it to a cutting board. Measure 3 cups of the chicken cooking liquid.

RICE

2 cups jasmine rice 2 tablespoons canola oil 2 cloves garlic, smashed 1 piece (1 inch) fresh ginger, smashed 3 cups chicken cooking liquid Salt, to taste

1. In a bowl, cover the rice with water. Stir vigorously. Drain into a strainer and repeat 3 times, or until the water runs clear.

2. In a large heavy-based saucepan over medium heat, heat the canola oil. Add the reserved chicken skin and fat. Cook, stirring often, for 3 to 5 minutes, or until they start to brown. Add the garlic and ginger. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes more, or until they are aromatic. Remove and discard the chicken skin, garlic, and ginger.

3. Add the rice and stir until it is coated with oil. Add the chicken cooking liquid and a generous pinch of salt. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, cover the pan, and simmer for 15 minutes, or until the rice is tender when you taste some grains. Fluff the rice with a fork. Cover and let it rest for 20 minutes.

GARNISH

1 medium cucumber, peeled and sliced on the diagonal 4 scallions, thinly sliced 1 cup cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped Chinese dark soy sauce (for serving)

1. Cut the chicken into 8 pieces (2 drumsticks, 2 thighs, 2 wings with breast meat attached, 2 breasts).

2. On each of 4 dinner plates, place a generous serving of hot rice with chicken and cucumber slices. Garnish with scallions and cilantro. Serve with the condiment and soy sauce.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick. Tse Wei Lim