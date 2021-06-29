These cookies for adults are a Real Treat

The Canadian company Real Treat creates a line of small-batch, organic cookies under the name Top Shelf tailored for grown-ups. These cookies are mildly sweet, and you can use them on a cheese board — or as a nibble to go with drinks. There’s a collection of four, which includes Lemon Sablés with Herbs de Provence, a French-style buttery, lemony cookie flecked with herbs that has a pronounced flavor of thyme. It’s won a gold award from the Specialty Food Association. The buttery and creamy Salted Caramel Shorties with Fennel have bits of caramel and a slight herbal flavor. Double Dark Chocolate with candied lemon peel calls for a glass of red wine. The smoky nuts in the Dark Chocolate Chunk with Smoked Pecans imbue a strong but pleasing woody taste in the cookies. You might wish to sip a scotch with this one. They are $8 for a package of 10 to 12 cookies; four packages for $27.99; six for $40. Free shipping for a purchase over $45. Available at realtreat.ca.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND