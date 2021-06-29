These New World winemakers will woo you back to sauvignon blanc.

Three bottles — one crafted at a Mexican winery established by a late pioneering winegrower, another from a South African sommelier, and a New Zealand-made third from a duo of entrepreneurial sisters — demonstrate the range of sauvignon blanc. This cool-climate grape, which likely originated in France’s Loire Valley, is grown all over the world, expressing a spectrum of fruit, from citrus to tropical, plus unmistakable green aromas and refreshing acidity. Over the years, you might have noticed a homogenization of style, a formulaic retreat to a stridently grapefruit-and-bell-pepper profile, especially among the bigger brands. Happily, the grape gets the finesse it deserves in the hands of these accomplished producers.

If you’ve wandered away from drinking New World sauvignon blanc, some of the industry’s most energetic producers want to woo you back.

While studying in England, Dr. Hans Paul Backhoff learned that a prominent British wine writer had dismissed Mexico as too hot to grow wine grapes. Backhoff, who saw the winegrowing potential of his native coastal Baja, set out to prove the naysayers wrong. An initial batch of wine crafted with family friends launched what was to become the state-of-the-art winery Monte Xanic (the X is pronounced “sh”) founded in 1987, in Valle de Guadalupe, where the vast majority of Mexican wine is made. Today, Backhoff’s son, Hans Joseph, carries forward his father’s legacy.

Zimbabwe-born Tinashe Nyamudoka didn’t grow up in a wine-drinking or winemaking culture; so his ascent to the top of his field, as one of South Africa’s top sommeliers, is all the more impressive. In the last decade, Nyamudoka has amassed multiple distinctions while working in the country’s most prestigious restaurants. In 2017, he launched his own wine brand, Kumusha, which translates to “your home” or “your roots.” Collaborating with a winemaker in the Breedekloof Valley in the Western Cape, Nyamudoka blends wines to his exacting specifications. And as an executive board member of the nonprofit Black Cellar Club (BLACC), this somm is helping advance the next generation of fellow Black wine professionals.

Robin McBride likes to refer to the wine company she founded with her sister, Andréa, as “an overnight success that took 15 years.” While many consumers have only recently become acquainted with McBride Sisters wines, the pair have been growing their business since the mid-2000s. The two met for the first time as adults, after growing up a world apart — Robin, in California, and Andréa, in New Zealand. Together, they have built the largest Black-owned wine brand in the United States, with three product lines distributed in almost all 50 states. Intent on giving back, they provide professional development scholarships for emerging women leaders in fields where females are underrepresented.

With producers as masterful as these, you’re sure to be charmed by their wines — including one in particular, made from a grape you only thought you knew.

Monte Xanic Sauvignon Blanc 2018 This full-bodied beauty balances New World ripeness (fresh pineapple, crunchy peach, and notes of sweetgrass) with Old World-reminiscent minerality. 13.9% ABV. Around $20. Distributed by Tozi Imports. At Burlington Wine and Spirits, Burlington, 781-272-3889; The Wine Press, Brookline, 617-277-7020.

Kumusha Sauvignon Blanc 2020 Exuberant with guava, pink grapefruit, and a touch of jalapeño, this sophisticated pour reflects the prowess of its master blender. 12.5% ABV. Around $16. Distributed by Hangtime Wholesale Wine Co. At Urban Grape, South End, 857-250-2509; Streetcar Wine & Beer, Jamaica Plain, 617-522-6416.

McBride Sisters Collection Sauvignon Blanc 2020 Vibrant tropical fruit, nectarine, orange blossoms, and a touch of green grass make this bottle a celebration of sisterly affection. 13% ABV. Around $18. Distributed by Martignetti Companies. At Urban Grape; Pemberton Farms, Cambridge, 617-491-2244.

Ellen Bhang can be reached at bytheglass@globe.com.

