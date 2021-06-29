2 Massachusetts men get prison terms for shooting at Providence nightclub

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Two Massachusetts men have been sent to prison for shooting up a Rhode Island nightclub they had previously been asked to leave, shooting one person in the back in the process, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Dajour Hutchins, 23, and Robert Sudue, 27, both of Worcester, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty to assault and firearms charges, according to a statement from the office of state Attorney General Peter Neronha.

At separate hearings earlier this month, Hutchins was sentenced to 38 years in prison with 18 to serve and the balance suspended with probation, while Sudue was sentenced to 23 years behind bars with 13 to serve and the balance suspended with probation.