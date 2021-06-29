Boston police arrest 16-year-old boy on weapons charges in Dorchester

A 16-year-old Dorchester boy was arrested on weapons charges Monday night after police discovered a handgun hidden underneath his sweatshirt during a traffic stop, Boston police said.
Police made the arrest at 7:29 p.m. after pulling over a vehicle near Mallard Ave. and Millet Street for an equipment violation, police said in a statement. Upon making the stop, officers discovered the driver did not have a valid license, police said.
While removing the driver from the vehicle, police noticed the passenger in the back seat seemed to be “extremely nervous,” reaching multiple times for an object that was causing a bulge underneath his sweatshirt, police said. The passenger, who appeared to have a ski mask rolled onto the top of his head, refused when police asked him to exit the vehicle, police said.
Upon performing a pat and frisk, police discovered a loaded .45 caliber Trabzon Tisas Zig M1911 handgun and arrested the passenger, whose name was not released. The driver of the vehicle was released and summonsed for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.
The passenger is set to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court on charges of delinquent to wit: unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm.
