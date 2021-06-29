Car crashes into building in Chelsea, gun recovered

A driver who fled a State Police stop early Tuesday in Chelsea crashed his vehicle into a liquor store, and a gun was recovered from his car, authorities said.

Chelsea police said in a statement that the crash occurred around 1 a.m. in the area of Williams and Chestnut streets.

The driver, police said, had just fled a State Police stop, but was not being pursued prior to the crash. Chelsea Police Chief Bryan Kyes said two people in another vehicle suffered minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital for treatment.