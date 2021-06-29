Car crashes into building in Chelsea, gun recovered

A driver who fled a State Police stop early Tuesday in Chelsea crashed his vehicle into a liquor store, and a gun was recovered from his car, authorities said.
Chelsea police said in a statement that the crash occurred around 1 a.m. in the area of Williams and Chestnut streets.
The driver, police said, had just fled a State Police stop, but was not being pursued prior to the crash. Chelsea Police Chief Bryan Kyes said two people in another vehicle suffered minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police said the driver and a second occupant of the vehicle that fled the traffic stop also ran from the crash scene. A gun was recovered from that car, police said.
The status of the driver and his passenger who fled the crash scene wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday morning.
A State Police spokesman said shortly before 10 a.m. that he believed the occupants were still being sought.
This is a breaking story that will be updated when more information is released.
