Commission formed by Legislature will examine the future of work in Mass.

That was the topic of a new state commission’s first meeting Tuesday, at which lawmakers, business and labor leaders, and others began to grapple with “some of the highest-stakes questions before us as a society right now,” as the commission’s cochair, Senator Eric P. Lesser, put it.

Now, more than a year after the pandemic’s arrival, the ubiquity of the Zoom office has brought even more uncertainty to the future of work — and what role government should play in shaping and responding to it.

The way we work was already in flux prior to COVID-19, with the rise of the gig economy, automation, and artificial intelligence.

Members heard testimony on how the state should regulate the so-called gig economy and respond to the impacts of automation and technological advancement on the labor force.

“I think this is huge,” University of Massachusetts Amherst professor Tom Juravich, who studies workers and labor movements, said of the commission. “Fundamental changes are taking place in the workplace.”

Policy makers “have to get in front of this,” said Juravich, who testified before the group on Tuesday.

The commission’s mandate from the Legislature — to “conduct a comprehensive study” on the impact of new technology and innovation “on the workforce, businesses and [the] economy” in the state — is broad. Lesser, who also cochairs the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies, said he expects members to work toward “building consensus around a set of recommendations for how Massachusetts can handle the future of work.”

“I think the point of this is to be less focused on one bill versus another bill and more really diving into understanding the trend — where we’re going to be in a year, in five years, in 10 years, and what we need to be prepared for,” Lesser said.

Though the meeting was held on Zoom, the commission is scheduled to travel around the state over the next several months.

At its inaugural meeting, the group heard from a pair of experts discussing the impact of the so-called gig economy, which includes workers who are treated as independent contractors, such as Uber drivers and DoorDash delivery people.

The discussion comes as the debate in Massachusetts intensifies around whether gig workers should be classified as independent contractors or employees. The issue may appear as a ballot question next fall, with dueling coalitions forming on opposing sides of the issue, potentially setting the stage for a costly campaign.

Separately, Attorney General Maura Healey has sued the tech giants Uber and Lyft, arguing that the ride-hailing firms are violating state law by misclassifying drivers as contractors.

Opponents of classifying gig workers as employees say it would do away with the flexibility that makes the jobs work for many people who do them.

Supporters of the reclassification efforts disagree. Steven A. Tolman, president of the Massachusetts AFL-CIO and a member of the commission, said the tech giants are violating the law by not providing benefits such as sick time.

“These are protections that have been worked on, advocated for, and fought for — and won,” he said. “And now these out-of-state high-tech millionaires come in here and, because it’s app-based, they want to skirt the laws.”

Lesser said he expects discussions around the gig economy to be one of several major focuses of the commission.

The group is also poised to examine the impact of automation on workers and workplaces.

Juravich, the UMass professor, testified that automation is moving slower than initially thought, leaving enough time for policy makers to intervene in order to prevent large-scale job loss.

“We need to put policies in place to incentivize corporations to create job ladders to retrain their workers, as opposed to jettisoning them,” he said in an interview after the hearing.

Juravich also advocated for the group to consider policies that would grant workers the right to know when they are being tracked or monitored by their employers, along with the ability to dispute such monitoring.

The group also heard from Mary Kay Henry, international president of the Service Employees International Union, who heads a similar commission in California.

Henry testified that the California panel concluded that, in order for the state to thrive, it had to “reimagine the basic social compact between employers, government, and working people.”

Tolman, the AFL-CIO president, said the group should move forward with “an eye toward trying to find common ground.”

Jasper Goodman can be reached at jasper.goodman@globe.com.