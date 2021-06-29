Driver in New Hampshire crash that killed seven people takes case to state Supreme Court

Zhukovskyy , 25, who has been imprisoned for two years without bail, wants a judge to hear his account of the fatal crash on June 21, 2019, in hopes of being freed before trial. Through his lawyers, Zhukovskyy has sought to counter allegations that he caused the collision and has raised questions about his level of intoxication from cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin at the time of the crash.

The case of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the Massachusetts truck driver accused of killing seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire’s White Mountains two years ago , went before the New Hampshire Supreme Court on Tuesday, offering a glimpse of his possible defense at his November trial on manslaughter and negligent homicide charges.

Advertisement

“It’s an error to not hold an evidentiary hearing when there are materially disputed facts,” Christopher M. Johnson, an appellate lawyer for Zhukovskyy, told the court.

Prosecutors maintained that Zhukovskyy poses a threat to himself and the public and that a lower court wasn’t required to hold an evidentiary hearing before concluding he is dangerous and ordering him held without bail.

“The court still has to find by clear and convincing evidence that this defendant was dangerous, and in this case, it was glaring,” New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Scott Chase said at the hearing.

Prosecutors allege Zhukovskyy was driving a pickup truck towing a trailer through Randolph, N.H., when the vehicle collided with an oncoming procession of motorcycles from the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, a veterans group for Marines.

Killed were: Albert “Woody” Mazza Jr., 59; Daniel Pereira, 58; Aaron Perry, 45, and his girlfriend, Desma Oakes, 42; Michael Ferazzi, 62; and Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58, a married couple from Lakeville, Mass.

For more than a year, the prosecution and defense have clashed over what caused the collision. An initial report by the New Hampshire State Police said Zhukovskyy’s truck crossed the center line and into oncoming traffic, causing the crash.

Advertisement

A later report from an independent accident reconstruction company found that the impact occurred on the center line, and that Mazza, who was leading the procession of motorcyclists, was legally drunk at the time, according to Zhukovskyy’s lawyers.

Prosecutors put the discrepancy to a grand jury, which returned new indictments earlier this year without the original allegation that Zhukovskyy crossed the center line. He pleaded not guilty to the revised charges in April.

The defense also said the independent accident reconstruction found that Zhukovskyy applied and locked the truck’s brakes before impact.

“The facts go to the heart of whether this was a crime or not,” Johnson said.

Chase countered that the evidence against Zhukovskyy is clear, and that findings from the independent investigators don’t absolve him of criminal responsibility.

“There’s no question he was driving the truck. He admitted to using the drugs,” said Chase, noting that Zhukovskyy’s license was suspended shortly before the crash because he refused a drug test in Connecticut, and in a separate incident, needed Narcan to be revived from an overdose.

Investigators from different agencies have offered varying views on the initial moments of the crash. In December, the National Transportation Safety Board adopted a report that found Zhukovskyy’s truck and trailer did cross the center line, colliding with Mazza’s motorcycle.

Zhukovskyy, who is being held at a correctional facility, didn’t appear in court Tuesday.

Advertisement

Associate Justice Patrick E. Donovan asked whether Zhukovskyy’s quest for bail may ultimately hit a dead end because Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a detainer on him. Zhukovskyy is a native of Ukraine.

Chase said Zhukovskyy’s immigration status could be a factor if he were released on bail.

“He could be deported prior to the resolution of this charge is my understanding,” he said.

The justices are expected to announce their ruling at a later date. Chief Justice Gordon J. MacDonald, the state’s former attorney general, was disqualified from the case because of his earlier role in prosecuting Zhukovskyy, a court spokeswoman said.

Zhukovskyy was driving for Westfield Transport at the time of the crash. In February, the leaders of the now-closed transport company, Dunyadar Gasanov, 37, and his brother, Dartanyan Gasanov, 35, were indicted on charges that they falsified records in an effort to conceal violations of federal safety rules. The brothers have pleaded not guilty.

The fatal crash exposed widespread failures by the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles to track troubled drivers like Zhukovskyy, who had a lengthy history of violations and arrests. The state overhauled its systems for handling alerts about law-breaking drivers after it was revealed that the Registry had failed to act on warnings from Connecticut shortly before the crash to suspend Zhukovskyy’s license.

Last August, the Globe published an investigation that exposed how government negligence has for decades allowed drivers with menacing traffic records to remain on the road nationwide. The report, which was awarded the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting, also cited loopholes rampant in the trucking industry’s regulatory system.

Advertisement

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.