Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire inside Concord elementary school

Concord Fire Chief Thomas Judge said when firefighters arrived there were no indications of a fire from the exterior of the building.

Crews responded to the school at 29 Prairie St at approximately 5:34 pm on Monday, according to Concord Fire Captain Brian Whitney.

Firefighters battled a 3-alarm fire at the Thoreau Elementary School in Concord on Monday.

“The first crew into the building could smell some smoke. One of the firefighters on the outside identified quickly that there was water coming from a drain on the sprinkler system, which is an indication that the sprinkler system is operating,” said Judge.

Advertisement

The fire crews battled the blaze for about 3 hours, braving the hot temperatures, according to Whitney.

Fire officials said investigators have found a possible cause for the blaze.

“The investigators have narrowed it down to the source was a heating unit in the attic. Exactly what went wrong in the heating unit I can’t tell you at this point,” said Judge.

Fire officials said no one was inside the building at the time. One firefighter sustained a laceration to the hand, but no other injuries were reported.

Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.