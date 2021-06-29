Firefighters battle intense heat, 7-alarm blaze in Revere

Hyde and Pleasant streets were choked with smoke as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire that had reached seven alarms by about 6 p.m. and had quickly spread to two adjacent multifamily homes.

After the roof partially collapsed on one of the homes, two firefighters escaped through a third-story window, officials said.

REVERE — Dozens of firefighters from several communities battled a fast-moving seven-alarm fire in blazing heat Tuesday that spread to three homes on Hyde Street, sending thick plumes of smoke through downtown.

The fire broke out at 25 Hyde St. around 4:30 p.m., according to Chris Bright, senior deputy chief for the Revere Fire Department. The fire eventually spread to a home next door, where part of the roof collapsed, forcing two firefighters to escape.

Advertisement

At least one firefighter was removed from the scene due to heat exhaustion, Bright said. No other injuries had been reported as of 7 p.m.

Several mutual aid departments were called in to assist, including Cambridge, Everett, and Lynn.

Cambridge tweeted that a seventh alarm was struck as crews worked through already sweltering conditions with temperatures in the mid-90s.

“The current temp in Revere is 94 degrees, brutal conditions for our firefighters working to contain this fire,” the tweet said.

Wagons filled with bottles of water and Gatorade were being pulled up the sidewalk toward the fire.

What sparked the fire remains unclear, pending an investigation, Bright said. He said power lines in front of the home were on fire and hanging low when crews arrived at the scene.

Katie Redefer can b reached at katie.redefer@globe.com. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.