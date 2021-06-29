Food delivery bicyclist attacked in the Back Bay

A Boston man was arrested after he allegedly attacked a food delivery bicyclist in the Back Bay Monday night, police said.
The incident happened at about 9:41 p.m. in the area of the Prudential at 800 Boylston St., according to a posting on bpdnews.com. The victim told police that he was working for a food delivery service and stopped to ask security the specific location of a restaurant inside the Pru when a man approached him and slashed him on his arm. The victim said the attack was completely random, the posting said.
James “Tjay” Carter, 38, of Boston, who was also on a bicycle, was stopped by police. Officers performed a pat frisk and recovered “an industrial style pocket knife,” and he was taken into custody without incident, according to police.
The victim was treated at the scene by Boston EMS but refused further medical attention, police wrote.
Police said Carter would be facing charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon in Boston Municipal Court.
