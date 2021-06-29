Food delivery bicyclist attacked in the Back Bay

A Boston man was arrested after he allegedly attacked a food delivery bicyclist in the Back Bay Monday night, police said.

The incident happened at about 9:41 p.m. in the area of the Prudential at 800 Boylston St., according to a posting on bpdnews.com. The victim told police that he was working for a food delivery service and stopped to ask security the specific location of a restaurant inside the Pru when a man approached him and slashed him on his arm. The victim said the attack was completely random, the posting said.

James “Tjay” Carter, 38, of Boston, who was also on a bicycle, was stopped by police. Officers performed a pat frisk and recovered “an industrial style pocket knife,” and he was taken into custody without incident, according to police.