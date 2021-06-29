Former owner of Sandwich seafood store charged with killing $10,000 worth of lobster, police say

The former owner of a Sandwich seafood store was arrested Saturday after he allegedly turned off the oxygen supply to the store’s live lobster tank, killing approximately $10,000 worth of lobster, Sandwich police said.

Joseph Vaudo is charged with felony vandalism of property and illegal dumping, police said in a statement. Vaudo was arrested Saturday evening after police responded to a report of vandalism at Superior Lobster and Seafood, police said.

Security footage showed Vaudo illegally throwing trash into the company’s commercial dumpster on June 24 before turning off the compressor and oxygen supply to the live seafood tank. Police later confirmed the man in the footage to be Vaudo, authorities said.