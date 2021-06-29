Former owner of Sandwich seafood store charged with killing $10,000 worth of lobster, police say

The former owner of a Sandwich seafood store was arrested Saturday after he allegedly turned off the oxygen supply to the store’s live lobster tank, killing approximately $10,000 worth of lobster, Sandwich police said.
Joseph Vaudo is charged with felony vandalism of property and illegal dumping, police said in a statement. Vaudo was arrested Saturday evening after police responded to a report of vandalism at Superior Lobster and Seafood, police said.
Security footage showed Vaudo illegally throwing trash into the company’s commercial dumpster on June 24 before turning off the compressor and oxygen supply to the live seafood tank. Police later confirmed the man in the footage to be Vaudo, authorities said.
Advertisement
An investigation into the incident estimated the company lost approximately $10,000 worth of lobster, officials said.
Vaudo was the owner of Mr. Vaudo’s Fish Market, which stood in the 8 Gallo Rd. location now occupied by Superior Lobster and Seafood until December 2019, when he was ordered by a federal bankruptcy judge to surrender the store, court documents show. Vaudo filed for bankruptcy in March 2019, according to the court documents.
In 2014, Vaudo’s license to buy and sell fish was suspended after he pleaded guilty to purchasing stolen oysters, court records said.
A manager at Superior Lobster and Seafood declined to comment.
Vaudo posted bail of $1,000 at his arraignment in Barnstable District Court Monday, according to court records. The court additionally ordered Vaudo to stay away from Superior Lobster and Seafood. His next court appearance is set for August 25.
Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com