Fourth of July 2021: More parades and picnics, fewer splashy pyrotechnics, less boom

For the second year running, residents in Nantucket, Salem, Provincetown, and Brockton can expect a whole lot less Fourth of July boom — fireworks there are cancelled. Hingham, Weymouth, and Needham are focusing on their Independence Day parades rather than night sky pageantry.

Less so, this year. Despite lifted COVID-19 restrictions, rising vaccination rates, and an increasing sense of normalcy, one tradition is not quite back: fireworks.

Necks craned and jaws agape, the throngs are transfixed as the skyrockets go boom and shower down splashes of sparkle — followed by the collective “oohs” and “ahs.” These are the foundations of a quintessential Fourth of July.

For some communities it came down to money or problems attracting enough volunteers to help with the preparations. For others it was lack of planning time. But for most, bringing large crowds together just didn’t feel safe enough yet, even as COVID-19 continues to recede.

“We know what a crowd looks like during the Fourth of July,” Provincetown Select Board member Louise Venden said. Her town in April unanimously voted against fireworks this year.

Crowds — numbering more than 50,000 in years past — gather on Provincetown’s downtown streets and beaches to watch fireworks shoot from a barge in the harbor.

It was a risk “not worth taking,” Venden said.

As a result, July 4, 2021, for many will be more about parades and picnics, concerts, and cookouts than explosive extravaganzas.

Shreenika Anand, 5, of Framingham played with a bubble machine at the Braintree Fourth of July celebration on June 26. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

Still, the show goes on in Braintree, Quincy, Somerville, and Plymouth.

Boston, too, but its signature celebration will look different this year. There will be fireworks, but no public viewing space on Boston Common while colorful bursts crackle overhead. The Boston Pops will perform from Tanglewood.

Pyrophiles also will convene to watch overhead displays in Haverhill, Springfield, and Foxborough, and points in between.

A number of communities chose the abundance-of-caution route and are awaiting until July 2022 to truly return to normal.

“The Fourth of July has always been a special day in Brockton, and it’s unfortunate that the annual Brockton Fair had to be canceled due to COVID concerns,” Mayor Robert F. Sullivan said in an e-mailed statement.

In Brockton, Independence Day is usually celebrated with a 10-day fair and nightly fireworks. But not last year, or this year.

“As we emerge from the pandemic and rebuild, we look forward to a return to normal,” Sullivan said.

In Hingham, they’re just happy to have their parade back. It has always been the star of the July 4 celebration. It dates back to 1832.

Hingham’s 1842 parade was notable for its theme of “temperance” and 1911′s parade included the first automobiles, according to a history on the town website. Citizens portraying Uncle Sam debuted in 1933, a tradition that continues.

Because of the pandemic, the patriotic procession was cancelled in 2020. Between 20,000 and 25,000 people typically watch the parade, and close to 1,500 people take part in it.

“It’s great to finally get it back,” said parade committee chair Jim Murphy.

The committee chose optimism, Murphy said, and assumed the pandemic would recede and vaccines would work and signed up daytime bands and performers early.

For the third year in a row though, there will be no fireworks to top off Hingham’s waterfront festivities.

In 2019, it was a lack of volunteers that stymied the fireworks display; in 2020 it was the pandemic. This year it was a combination.

Boston Circus Guild member Liz Knights walked on stilts at the Braintree Fourth of July celebration. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

The fireworks were financed and run by the now nearly defunct Hingham Lions Club. A new group that includes the few remaining Lions Club members is reforming as Harborworks, Murphy said, and will focus on fund-raising for July 2022.

For 30 years, Weymouth has been drawing patriotic revelers to its massive fireworks display. In the past, shuttle buses have transported as many as 15,000 of them to George Lane-Wessagusset Beach to watch fireworks over the harbor.

Social-distancing concerns first scuttled the plans, then by the time Governor Charlie Baker lifted all COVID-19 restrictions in late May, it was too late to conjure up the event.

“It was a logistical nightmare to try to resurrect it,” Mayor Robert Hedlund said in published reports.

Needham faced similar logistical challenges.

“A successful event requires months of planning, fund-raising, and coordination,” according to the Exchange Club of Needham, which runs the event.

“Due to the shortened time frame leading up to this year’s celebration caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have agreed to focus our collective efforts on the 2021 parade and are eagerly looking forward to bringing fireworks back to Needham in 2022.”

In Newton, its 30-year-old celebration draws more than 10,000 people and had never been cancelled until 2020, and now again in 2021. (It had once been postponed because of weather).

The city decided it just wasn’t safe enough yet. The day’s activities will focus on historical readings, concerts, a pet parade, children’s events, picnicking, and pool and lake swimming.

The town of Harvard’s Fourth of July has been going strong since 1906. But this year’s celebration, a parade and children’s activities, are scheduled to end by 3 p.m.

Plenty of early birds set their fireworks off before July 4. Earliest of all was Braintree, which had a June 26 celebration. Somerville is scheduled to celebrate June 30, followed by Mashpee on July 1.

In Foxborough the fireworks will be ignited July 2 at Gillette Stadium.

At Polar Park in Worcester, fireworks will fire off nightly July 2, 3, and 4, after WooSox games.

Gloucester, Haverhill, and New Bedford will all host July 3 firework displays. At Agawam Six Flags, fireworks are scheduled for July 3 and 4.

Springfield plans to set its fireworks off July 4 at Riverfront Park. Also planned for July 4, Quincy will shoot fireworks off over Town River Bay.

In Plymouth they’ll go off over the harbor; Plymouth’s fireworks celebration is planned for July 5.

Correspondent Johanna Seltz contributed to this report.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com or 617-929-1579. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.