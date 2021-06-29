Framingham resumes summer concert series on the Green

Framingham residents will have a chance to enjoy outdoor musical performances this summer.

After canceling the program last year due to COVID-19, the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department is resuming its annual Summer Concert Series on the Green this year.

The 2021 series features concerts every Friday evening at the Village Green, on Edgell Road, through Aug. 13. The concerts through July 23 are 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and the remainder are 6 to 8 p.m. A rain date of Aug. 20 has been set for any makeup concerts.