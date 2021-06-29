Hingham superintendent resigns to move to Maine

Austin became Hingham’s superintendent in June 2019, replacing Dorothy Galo, who retired after 56 years in the district, 18 as superintendent.

“The School Committee is deeply disappointed that he has to leave our district, as he accomplished a great deal over the past two years, and led Hingham Public Schools through an extremely challenging time due to the pandemic,” Ni said in an email.

Hingham Superintendent Paul Austin has resigned “for personal and family reasons that require him to return to Maine,” according to School Committee chair Kerry Ni.

Before coming to Hingham, Austin had been superintendent of a regional school district based in Unity, Maine,and held administrative jobs in several other Maine school districts over the previous 20 years.

Austin, whose background is in special education, starts on Aug. 1 as the director of special education for a small, rural regional school system based in Lincoln, Maine, about 50 miles north of Bangor. The district has about 1,000 students, compared with Hingham’s approximately 4,000.

Ni said the Hingham School Committee will provide details about the search for an interim superintendent at its July 12 meeting.

In a June 25 announcement, the School Committee said Austin’s resignation “is a real loss to our community, but we respect and admire his decision to care for himself and his family.”

The School Committee praised Austin for his work getting the schools a nearly 9 percent budget increase for the next fiscal year, and for getting the Massachusetts School Building Authority to accept Foster Elementary School into its new building program and Plymouth River Elementary School into the accelerated repair program.

