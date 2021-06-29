Jill Biden is heading to New England during Fourth of July weekend

She is scheduled to be in the Pine Tree State and Granite State as part of the Biden administration’s nationwide “America’s Back Together” tour, the White House said. The visits are designed to celebrate the “country’s progress against the COVID-19 virus.”

Biden is traveling to Maine and New Hampshire on July 3, where she will visit the cities of Portland and Portsmouth, the White House said.

First lady Jill Biden will be in New England just as Americans begin celebrating the country’s independence this coming weekend.

Other members of the White House will also be taking part in the tour.

President Biden will travel to Traverse City, Michigan, on Saturday, and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to attend an event with him, MLive reported. Whitmer recently lifted all the state’s pandemic-era restrictions, according to CNN. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to travel to Las Vegas, while her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, is planning to visit Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah, the White House said.

On Sunday, the holiday will see the largest event yet of Biden’s presidency: He plans to host first responders, essential workers, and military service members and their families on the South Lawn for a cookout and to watch the fireworks over the National Mall. Well more than 1,000 guests are expected.

Advertisement

Although the country will not meet the administration’s initial goal of having 70 percent of adults vaccinated by the holiday, officials say July Fourth will serve as an unofficial kickoff to a new phase in the US pandemic response.

The first lady has previously visited both New Hampshire and Maine. She made campaign stops in Bangor and Orono in Maine last fall, and she visited Concord, N.H. in March as part of the administration’s nationwide victory tour to promote the American Rescue Plan Act.

Advertisement

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.